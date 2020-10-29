Hinch appears top choice for Tigers

No, the Detroit Tigers aren't considering Jim Leyland as their next manager. Not Alan Trammell, either.

With that cleared up, former Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch, having served his one-year suspension from MLB for his role in the team's 2017 sign-stealing scandal, is Tigers general manager Al Avila's No. 1 candidate, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

And the path for Avila to hire him is clear, considering the Chicago White Sox — the top destination for prospective managers this offseason — filled their vacancy Thursday with 76-year-old Tony La Russa, who left his job as a senior adviser of baseball operations with the St. Louis Cardinals to take over a young core of players ready to compete for a World Series.

Call them crazy, but it actually happened: La Russa to the White Sox for the second time. (He managed in Chicago from 1979-86, going 522-510 with a division title in 1983.)

"Once it became clear that Tony was very much open to this, the process did change, the focus was how do we make it work with Tony," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Thursday.