HIGH SCHOOL STARTING DATES
BISMARCK HIGH
BOYS TENNIS
Parent meeting: Aug, 5, 7 p.m., BHS Auditorium.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Tom O’Leary.
Coach: Justin Zainhofsky, 701-471-9725.
BOYS SOCCER
Parent meeting: Aug. 3.
First practice: Wednesday, Aug. 4, 7 p.m., Cottonwood Soccer Field.
Coach: Ricardo Pierre-Louis, 701-204-2793.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, BHS Auditorium.
Coach: Scott Reichenberger, 701-400-6134.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8:30 a.m., BHS Auditorium.
Coach: Scott Reichenberger, 701-400-6134.
VOLLEYBALL
Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, Karlgaard gym.
Coach: Brianna Kline, 701-391-5591.
GIRLS GOLF
Parent meeting: Wednesday, Aug. 11, BHS.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Noon, Riverwood Golf Course.
Coach: John Tufte, 701-425-4255.
GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
Parent meeting: TBD.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center, 7-9 a.m.
Coach: Emily Poppe, 701-226-2814
FOOTBALL
Parent meeting: Aug. 20.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8 a.m., Hughes Field.
Coach: Mark Gibson, 701-527-0115.
CENTURY HIGH
BOYS TENNIS
Parent meeting: Aug. 9, 6-7 p.m., Library.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Sertoma Tennis Courts, Varisty at 3-4:40 p.m., JV at 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Coach: Michael Kapp, 701-425-1383.
BOYS SOCCER
Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 26, 6:30 p.m., Auditorium.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 2, Community Bowl, Bavendick Field.
Coach: Ryan Okerson, 701-527-4908.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m., Library.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 9 a.m., CHS.
Coach: Teresa Hanson, 701-527-2127.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Aug. 9, 5:45-6:45 p.m., Auditorium.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8:30 a.m., Century HS Room E106.
Coach: Brad Lies, 701-220-1519.
VOLLEYBALL
Parent meeting: Aug. 23, 7 p.m., Auditorium.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, Olson gym, varsity at 10 a.m.-Noon; Sophomores at 1-3 p.m.; Freshmen at 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Coach: Jamie Zastoupil, 701-730-5192.
GIRLS GOLF
Parent meeting: Aug. 2, 7 p.m., CHS Auditorium
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8 a.m., Pebble Creek Golf Course.
Coach: Jeff Rasmussen, 701-460-0365.
GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
Parent meeting: Thursday, Aug. 5, 6 p.m., Auditorium.
First practice: Monday, Aug, 16, 3:30 p.m., BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center.
Coach: Spencer Wheeling, 701-721-4659.
FOOTBALL
Parent meeting: Tuesday, Aug. 10.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Century HS, 8 a.m.
Coach: Ron Wingenbach, 701-426-1779.
LEGACY HIGH
BOYS TENNIS
Parent meeting: July 26, 5:30 p.m., Auditorium.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Sanford Sports Complex Courts.
Coach: Scott McPherson, 701-391-4874.
BOYS SOCCER
Parent meeting: July 26, 6:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 2, Sanford Sports Complex, 5-6:30 p.m.
Coach: Tom Marcis, 701-220-8437.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Thursday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Legacy HD, 8 a.m.
Coach: Kelsey Reimnitz, 701-426-8982.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Aug. 19, 6 p.m., Legacy HS.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8 a.m., Legacy north field.
Coach: Andrew Reichenberger-Walz, 701-471-9915.
VOLLEYBALL
Parent meeting: TBD.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, Haussler gym, grades 10-12, 3:45-5:45 p.m; freshmen, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Coach: Jenn Astle, 701-391-9582.
GIRLS GOLF
Parent meeting: Aug. 8, 7 p.m., Pebble Creek Golf Course.
First practice: Monday, Aug, 9, 8-10 a.m., Prairie West Golf Course.
Coach: Bill Kalanek, 701-319-6668.
GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
Parent meeting: Aug. 3, 6 p.m., LHS Theater.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, 7-9 a.m., BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center.
Coach: Thomas Wheeling, 701-721-2465.
FOOTBALL
Parent meeting: Aug. 9.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 9 a.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
Coach: 701-471-7488.
NOTE: All athletes must have a record of a yearly sports physical prior to their first practice. Physicals must be administered on or after Apr. 15. Athletes may not practice without a current physical.