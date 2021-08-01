 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School Starting Dates
0 Comments
agate

High School Starting Dates

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOL STARTING DATES

BISMARCK HIGH

BOYS TENNIS

Parent meeting: Aug, 5, 7 p.m., BHS Auditorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Tom O’Leary.

Coach: Justin Zainhofsky, 701-471-9725.

BOYS SOCCER

Parent meeting: Aug. 3.

First practice: Wednesday, Aug. 4, 7 p.m., Cottonwood Soccer Field.

Coach: Ricardo Pierre-Louis, 701-204-2793.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, BHS Auditorium.

Coach: Scott Reichenberger, 701-400-6134.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8:30 a.m., BHS Auditorium.

Coach: Scott Reichenberger, 701-400-6134.

VOLLEYBALL

Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, Karlgaard gym.

Coach: Brianna Kline, 701-391-5591.

GIRLS GOLF

Parent meeting: Wednesday, Aug. 11, BHS.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Noon, Riverwood Golf Course.

Coach: John Tufte, 701-425-4255.

GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

Parent meeting: TBD.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center, 7-9 a.m.

Coach: Emily Poppe, 701-226-2814

FOOTBALL

Parent meeting: Aug. 20.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8 a.m., Hughes Field.

Coach: Mark Gibson, 701-527-0115.

CENTURY HIGH

BOYS TENNIS

Parent meeting: Aug. 9, 6-7 p.m., Library.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Sertoma Tennis Courts, Varisty at 3-4:40 p.m., JV at 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Coach: Michael Kapp, 701-425-1383.

BOYS SOCCER

Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 26, 6:30 p.m., Auditorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 2, Community Bowl, Bavendick Field.

Coach: Ryan Okerson, 701-527-4908.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Parent meeting: Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m., Library.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 9 a.m., CHS.

Coach: Teresa Hanson, 701-527-2127.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Parent meeting: Aug. 9, 5:45-6:45 p.m., Auditorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8:30 a.m., Century HS Room E106.

Coach: Brad Lies, 701-220-1519.

VOLLEYBALL

Parent meeting: Aug. 23, 7 p.m., Auditorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, Olson gym, varsity at 10 a.m.-Noon; Sophomores at 1-3 p.m.; Freshmen at 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Coach: Jamie Zastoupil, 701-730-5192.

GIRLS GOLF

Parent meeting: Aug. 2, 7 p.m., CHS Auditorium

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8 a.m., Pebble Creek Golf Course.

Coach: Jeff Rasmussen, 701-460-0365.

GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

Parent meeting: Thursday, Aug. 5, 6 p.m., Auditorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug, 16, 3:30 p.m., BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center.

Coach: Spencer Wheeling, 701-721-4659.

FOOTBALL

Parent meeting: Tuesday, Aug. 10.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Century HS, 8 a.m.

Coach: Ron Wingenbach, 701-426-1779.

LEGACY HIGH

BOYS TENNIS

Parent meeting: July 26, 5:30 p.m., Auditorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Sanford Sports Complex Courts.

Coach: Scott McPherson, 701-391-4874.

BOYS SOCCER

Parent meeting: July 26, 6:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 2, Sanford Sports Complex, 5-6:30 p.m.

Coach: Tom Marcis, 701-220-8437.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Parent meeting: Thursday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, Legacy HD, 8 a.m.

Coach: Kelsey Reimnitz, 701-426-8982.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Parent meeting: Aug. 19, 6 p.m., Legacy HS.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 8 a.m., Legacy north field.

Coach: Andrew Reichenberger-Walz, 701-471-9915.

VOLLEYBALL

Parent meeting: TBD.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, Haussler gym, grades 10-12, 3:45-5:45 p.m; freshmen, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Coach: Jenn Astle, 701-391-9582.

GIRLS GOLF

Parent meeting: Aug. 8, 7 p.m., Pebble Creek Golf Course.

First practice: Monday, Aug, 9, 8-10 a.m., Prairie West Golf Course.

Coach: Bill Kalanek, 701-319-6668.

GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

Parent meeting: Aug. 3, 6 p.m., LHS Theater.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 16, 7-9 a.m., BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center.

Coach: Thomas Wheeling, 701-721-2465.

FOOTBALL

Parent meeting: Aug. 9.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 9, 9 a.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

Coach: 701-471-7488.

NOTE: All athletes must have a record of a yearly sports physical prior to their first practice. Physicals must be administered on or after Apr. 15. Athletes may not practice without a current physical.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News