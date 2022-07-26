HIGH SCHOOL STARTING DATES
BISMARCK HIGH
BOYS TENNIS
Parent meeting: Tuesday, Aug. 9 at BHS Auditorium.
First practice: Aug. 8 at Tom O’Leary Courts, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Coach: Justin Zainhofsky, 701-471-9725
BOYS SOCCER
Parent meeting: July 31 at Bismarck High.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 1 at Cottonwood, 8 a.m.
Coach: Ricardo Pierre-Louis, 701-204-2793
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Tuesday, Aug. 16 at BHS Auditorium.
First practice: Aug. 8 at Sertoma Park Amusement parking lot, 8:30 a.m.
Coach: Janelle Olson, 701-391-1755; Scott Reichenberger, 701-400-6134.
VOLLEYBALL
Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 22, 7 p.m.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 15 – 8:30-10:30 a.m. (JV/V); 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (10th); 2:30-4 (9th).
Coach: Brianna Kline, 701-391-5591
GIRLS GOLF
Parent meeting: Not available.
First practice: NA.
Coach: NA.
GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Parent meeting: Tuesday, Aug. 2, 6 p.m.
First practice: BSC Aquatic and Wellness Center, 7 a.m.
Coach: Emily Poppe, 701-226-2814
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Tuesday, Aug. 16, 6:30 p.m., BHS Auditorium
First practice: Monday, Aug. 8, Sertoma Park Amusement parking lot, 8:30 a.m.
Coach: Scott Reichenberger, 701-400-6134.
FOOTBALL
Parent meeting: Aug. 19, Hughes Field, 6 p.m.
First practice: Thursday, Aug. 4, Hughes Field, 8 a.m.
Coach: Mark Gibson, 701-527-0115.
CENTURY
BOYS TENNIS
Parent meeting: Already held.
First practice: Aug. 8, Tom O’Leary Courts, 1-14 players, Tom O’Leary Courts, 1-2:30 p.m.; 15+ players, Legacy, 5:15-6:30 p.m.
Coach: Michael Kapp, 701-425-1383
BOYS SOCCER
Parent meeting: Already held.
First practice: Aug. 1, Community Bowl, 8 a.m.
Coach: Ryan Okerson, 701-527-4908
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Aug. 15, Horizon Cafetorium, 5 p.m.
First practice: Aug. 8, Century High Commons, 9 a.m.
Coach: Teresa Hanson, 701-527-2127.
VOLLEYBALL
Parent meeting: Aug. 22, 7 p.m. CHS Auditorum.
First practice: Aug. 15, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Grades 11-12); 1-3 p.m. (Grade 10); 3:30-5:30 p.m. (Grade (.
Coach: Jamie Zastoupil, 701-730-5192
GIRLS GOLF
Parent meeting: Aug, 2, CHS Library.
First practice: Aug. 8, Tom O’Leary Golf Course, 8 a.m.
Coaches: Preston Brown, 701-202-7929; Tyce Halter.
GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Parent meeting: Tuesday, Aug. 9, Horizon Cafetorium, 6 p.m.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 15, BSC Aquatic and Wellness Center, 4 p.m.
Coach: Spencer Wheeling, 701-721-4659.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Aug. 15, Horizon Cafetorium, 5 p.m.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 8, CHS, Room E106, 8:30 a.m.
Coach: Brad Lies, 701-220-1519.
FOOTBALL
Parent meeting: Aug. 4, CHS Commons, 6 p.m.
First practice: Thursday, Aug. 4, 8:30 a.m.
Coach: Ron Wingenbach, 701-426-1779.
LEGACY
BOYS TENNIS
Parent meeting: Already held.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 9 at Legacy, 9 a.m.
Coach: Scott McPherson, 701-391-4874.
BOYS SOCCER
Parent meeting: NA.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 1, Sanford Sports Complex, 5 p.m.
Coach: Tom Marcis, 701-220-8437.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Tuesday, Aug. 2 at LHS Auditorium, 6 p.m.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 8, Legacy, 9 a.m.
Coach: Kesley Reimnitz, 701-426-8982.
VOLLEYBALL
Parent meeting: Aug. 22, 6 p.m., LHS Auditorium.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 15, 3:45-5:45 p.m. (Grades 10-12), 6:30-8:30 p.m. (9th grade).
Coach: Jennifer Astle, 701-391-9582.
GIRLS GOLF
Parent meeting: Sunday, July 31, Pebble Creek Golf Course, 6 p.m.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 8, Riverwood Golf Course, 8 a.m.
Coach: Bill Kalanek, 701-319-6668.
GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 1, LHS Auditorium, 6 p.m.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 15, Bismarck State College Aquatic and Wellness Center, 7 a.m.
Coach: Thomas Wheeling, 701-721-2465.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Parent meeting: Tuesday, Aug. 2, LHS Auditorium, 6 p.m.
First practice: Monday, Aug. 8, LHS, 9 a.m.
Coach: Jake Leingang, 701-226-0544.
FOOTBALL
Parent meeting: Thursday, Aug. 4, 6:30 p.m., LHS Auditorium.
First practice: Thursday, Aug. 4, Legacy, 7:30 a.m.
Coach: Chris Clements, 701-471-7488.