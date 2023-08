HIGH SCHOOL STARTING DATES

BISMARCK HIGH

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 17, 6 p.m. at BHS Auditorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 14, 8:30 a.m., Riverwood Golf Course Parking Lot.

Coach: Scott Reichenberger, 701-400-6134.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Parent meeting: Thursday, Aug. 17, 6 p.m. at BHS Auditorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 14, 8:30 a.m., Riverwood Golf Course Parking Lot.

Coaches: Janelle Olson, 701-391-1755; Scott Reichenberger, 701-400-6134.

FOOTBALL

Parent meeting: Friday, Aug. 18, 6:30 p.m. at Hughes Field.

First practice: Thursday, Aug. 3-Saturday, Aug. 5, 8-10:30 a.m. & Monday, Aug. 7-Thursday, Aug. 17, 8-10 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. at Hughes Field (10th-12th); Monday Aug. 7, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Hughes Field (9th).

Coach: Mark Gibson, 701-527-0115.

GIRLS GOLF

Parent meeting: Wednesday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m. at BHS Auditorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 7, 10 a.m. at Pebble Creek Golf Course.

Coach: John Tufte, 701-425-4255.

BOYS SOCCER

Parent meeting: Sunday, July 30, 6:30 p.m. at BHS Commons.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 7, 8 a.m. & 6:30 p.m. at Cottonwood.

Coach: Ricardo Pierre-Louis, 701-204-2793.

GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

Parent meeting: TBD.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 14, 4-6 p.m. at BSC Aquatics and Wellness Center.

Coaches: Matt and Emily Poppe, 701-226-2814.

BOYS TENNIS

Parent meeting: Wednesday, Aug. 16 at BHS Auditorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 14, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Tom O'Leary Tennis Courts.

Coach: Justin Zainhofsky, 701-471-9725

VOLLEYBALL

Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 21, 7 p.m. at BHS Auditorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 14, 8:30-10:30 a.m. (JV/V); 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (10th); 2:30-4 p.m. (9th) at BHS Karlgaard Gym.

Coach: Brianna Kline, 701-391-5591.

CENTURY

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 21, 5:30 p.m. at HMS Cafatorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 14, 8 a.m., Century HS Room E106.

Coach: Brad Lies, 701-220-1519.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 7, 5:30 p.m., CHS Library.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 14, 8 a.m., Pioneer Park.

Coaches: Kate Fox.

FOOTBALL

Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 7, 6 p.m. at Century Auditorium.

First practice: Thursday, Aug. 3, 8:30 a.m., Century High School.

Coach: Ron Wingenbach, 701-426-1779.

GIRLS GOLF

Parent meeting: Thursday, Aug. 3, 7 p.m., Location TBD.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 7, 12 p.m. at Tom O'Leary Golf Course.

Coach: Tyce Halter.

BOYS SOCCER

Parent meeting: Tuesday, Aug. 1, 7 p.m. at CHS Auditorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 7, 5:30 p.m. (Returning players), 7 p.m. (JV/9th/New Players) at Community Bowl.

Coach: Stephane Guillaume, 787-379-5770.

GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

Parent meeting: Tuesday, Aug. 1, 5:30 p.m. at CHS Auditorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 14, 4 p.m. at BSC Aquatics and Wellness Center.

Coaches: Spencer Wheeling, 701-721-4659.

BOYS TENNIS

First practice: Monday, Aug. 14, 9-10:30 a.m. (1-12), 5:15-6:30 p.m. (13+), Sertoma.

Coach: Michael Kapp, 701-425-1383.

VOLLEYBALL

Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 21, 7 p.m. at CHS Auditorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (JV/V); 1-3 p.m. (10th); 3:30-5:30 p.m. (9th) at CHS Olson Gym.

Coach: Jamie Zastoupil, 701-730-5192.

LEGACY

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 14, 4:45 p.m. at LHS Auditorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 14, 8 a.m., Legacy High School.

Coach: Jake Leingang, 701-226-0544.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 14, 4:45 p.m. at LHS Auditorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 14, 8 a.m., Legacy High School.

Coaches: Kelsey Reimnitz, 701-426-8982.

FOOTBALL

First practice: Thursday, Aug. 3, 8 a.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

Coach: Chris Clements, 701-471-7488.

GIRLS GOLF

Parent meeting: Sunday, July 30, 6 p.m. at Pebble Creek Putting Green.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 7, 9 a.m. at Riverwood Golf Course.

Coach: Bill Kalanek, 701-319-6668.

BOYS SOCCER

First practice: Monday, Aug. 7, 5-7 p.m. at Sanford Sports Complex.

Coach: Tom Marcis, 701-220-8437.

GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

Parent meeting: Monday, July 31, 6 p.m. at LHS Auditorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 14, 4-6 p.m. at BSC Aquatics and Wellness Center.

Coaches: Thomas Wheeling, 701-721-2465.

BOYS TENNIS

Parent meeting: Tuesday, Aug. 1, 5:30 p.m. at LHS Auditorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 14, 9 a.m. at Sanford Sports Complex Tennis Courts.

Coach: Scott McPherson, 701-391-4874.

VOLLEYBALL

Parent meeting: Monday, Aug. 21, 6:30 p.m. at LHS Auditorium.

First practice: Monday, Aug. 14, 3:45-5:45 p.m. (10th-12th); 6:30-8:30 p.m. (9th) at LHS Haussler Gym.

Coach: Jennifer Astle, 701-391-9582.