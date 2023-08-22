HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
N.D. STANDINGS
CLASS AAA
Team;AAA;Overall
Bismarck;0-0;0-0
Century;0-0;0-0
Fargo Davies;0-0;0-0
Fargo Shanley;0-0;0-0
Legacy;0-0;0-0
Mandan;0-0;0-0
Minot;0-0;0-0
St. Mary’s;0-0;0-0
West Fargo;0-0;0-0
West Fargo Sheyenne;0-0;0-0
Williston;0-0;0-1
Friday, Aug. 25
Bismarck at Fargo Shanley
Mandan at Fargo Davies
Minot at St. Mary’s
West Fargo at Century
West Fargo Sheyenne at Legacy
Williston at Fargo South
CLASS AA
Team;AA;Overall
Fargo North;1-0;1-0
Grand Forks Red River;1-0;1-0
Grand Forks Central;0-0;1-0
Devils Lake;0-0;0-0
Dickinson;0-0;0-0
Fargo South;0-0;0-0
Jamestown;0-0;0-0
Valley City;0-0;0-0
Wahpeton;0-0;0-0
Turtle Mountain;0-0;0-1
Watford City;0-0;0-1
West Fargo Horace;0-1;0-1
Friday, Aug. 25
Grand Forks Central at Fargo North
Fargo South at Grand Forks Central
Jamestown at Grand Forks Red River
Valley City at Turtle Mountain
Dickinson at West Fargo Horace
Devils Lake at Wahpeton
CLASS A
Region 1
Team;Region;Overall
Hillsboro-Central Valley;1-0;1-0
Kindred;1-0;1-0
Lisbon;1-0;1-0
Oakes;1-0;1-0
Central Cass;0-1;0-1
Ellednale-Edgeley-Kulm;0-1;0-1
Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg;0-1;0-1
Northern Cass;0-1;0-1
Friday, Aug. 25
Oakes at Central Cass
Kindred at Cavalier
Lisbon at Hillsboro-Central Valley
Northern Cass at Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm
Region 2
Team;Region;Overall
Bottineau;1-0;1-0
Cavalier;1-0;1-0
Grafton;1-0;1-0
Langdon-Edmore-Munich;0-0;1-0
Harvey-Wells County;0-0;1-0
Rugby;0-0;0-1
Carrington;0-1;0-1
Park River;0-1;0-1
Thompson;0-1;0-1
Friday, Aug. 25
Park River at Thompson
Grafton at Bottineau
Harvey-Wells County at Langdon-Edmore-Munich
Kindred at Cavalier
Carrington at Rugby
Region 3
Team;Region;Overall
Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison;0-0;1-0
Nedrose;0-0;0-0
Minot Ryan;0-0;0-1
Des Lacs-Burlington;0-0;0-1
Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central;0-0;0-1
Ray-Powers Lake;0-0;0-1
South Prairie-Max;0-0;0-1
Stanley;0-0;0-1
Thursday, Aug. 24
South Prairie-Max at Killdeer
Friday, Aug. 25
Dickinson Trinity at Minot Ryan
Beulah at Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison
Heart River at Ray-Powers Lake
Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central at Southern McLean
Stanley at Bowman County
Minot North at Des Lacs-Burlington
Nedrose at Shiloh Christian
Region 4
Team;Region;Overall
Beulah;0-0;1-0
Bowman County;0-0;1-0
Dickinson Trinity;0-0;1-0
Killdeer;0-0;1-0
Shiloh Christian;0-0;1-0
Southern McLean;0-0;1-0
Heart River;0-0;0-0
Hazen;0-0;0-1
Thursday, Aug. 24
Friday, Aug. 25
Hazen at Watford City
Stanley at Bowman County
Nine-man
Region 1
Team;Region;Overall
Hatton-Northwood;1-0;1-0
Maple River;1-0;1-0
Sargent County;1-0;1-0
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood;1-0;1-0
Tri-State;0-0;0-0
Hankinson;0-0;0-1
Richland;0-1;0-1
Enderlin;0-1;0-1
Griggs-Midkota;0-1;0-1
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion;0-1;0-1
Friday, Aug. 25
Enderlin at LaMoure-Litchville-Marion
Sargent County at Fargo Oak Grove
Maple River at Hankinson
Griggs-Midkota at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood
Hatton-Northwood at Richland
Region 2
Team;Region;Overall
Four Winds;1-0;1-0
Nelson County;1-0;1-0
New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock;1-0;1-0
North Prairie;1-0;1-0
North Border;0-0;1-0
Midway-Minto;0-1;0-1
Larimore;0-1;0-1
North Star;0-1;0-1
St. John;0-1;0-1
Friday, Aug. 25
North Prairie at Larimore
St. John at Midway-Minto
Four Winds at New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock
Nelson County at North Border
Region 3
Team;Region;Overall
Alexander;1-0;1-0
Towner-Granville-Upham;1-0;1-0
Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn;1-0;1-0
Surrey;1-0;1-0
Mohall-Lansford-Sheerwood;0-0;1-0
Dunseith;0-0;0-1
Tioga;0-1;0-1
Central McLean;0-1;0-1
Divide County;0-1;0-1
Berthold;0-1;0-1
Friday, Aug. 25
Divide County at Surrey
Berthold at Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood
Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn at Towner-Granville-Upham
Tioga at Alexander
Dunseith at Central McLean
Region 4
Team;Region;Overall
Grant County-Flasher;1-0;1-0
Linton-HMB;1-0;1-0
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter;1-0;1-0
New Salem-Almont;1-0;1-0
South Border;1-0;1-0
Beach;0-1;0-1
Hettinger-Scranton;0-1;0-1
Hettinger County;0-1;0-1
Kidder County;0-1;0-1
Richardton-Taylor-Hebron;0-1;0-1
Friday, Aug. 25
Linton-HMB at Beach
Hettinger County at Grant County-Flasher
South Border at Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter
Richardton-Taylor-Hebron at Hettinger County
New Salem-Almont at Hettinger-Scranton
SIX-MAN
Team;Overall
Center-Stanton;1-0;1-0
Drayton;1-0;1-0
Parshall-Plaza-North Shore;0-0;1-0
Mandaree;0-0
Trenton;0-0
Warwick;0-1
White Shield;0-1
Friday, Aug 25
Drayton at Center-Stanton
Parshall-Plaza-North Shore at Trenton
White Shield at New Town
Independent
Fargo Oak Grove;0-0
Standing Rock;0-0
New Town;0-1
Friday, Aug. 25
Sargent County at Fargo Oak Grove
Standing Rock at Red Cloud, S.D.
White Shield at New Town