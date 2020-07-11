Hettinger's DeFoe wins mound duel

Mason DeFoe’s fingerprints were all over Hettinger’s 2-1 win over the Bismarck Capitals on Saturday at Dwyer Field in Bismarck. But he wasn’t the only guilty party.
The Bears’ right-hander gave up just six hits and struck out just two batters in going the distance at the Capital City Baseball Invitational.
DeFoe scored what proved to be the winning run in the first inning and made a clutch defensive play in the seventh. In between, he let the Capital batters put the ball in play and let his defense do the brunt of the work.
“I’ve been waiting for that one for a long time,” DeFoe said. “It finally feels like we’re playing Bears’ baseball again.”
That included some daring base-running and a good day behind the plate by catcher Ty Warbis. Warbis threw out a runner trying to steal third in a 5-2 win over Stephen-Argyle (Minn.) in their tournament opener.
“It’s kind of nice to know you have two pitchers that you know if you score two runs you have a chance to win the ball game,” Hettinger coach Nolan Dix said.
Warrick Dilse, who scored the Bears’ other run against Bismarck, struck out 11 batters in the win over Stephen-Argyle.
“We’ve had great pitching from our top three or four guys. They throw strikes and we’re making plays,” Dix said.
Kade Trottier was the tough-luck loser for the Capitals, despite allowing no runs over the last six innings and retiring 11 straight batters at one point.
“I like good baseball,” Capitals coach Aric Lee said. “But we made a couple mistakes in that first inning that cost us the game. Other than that, it was a real well-played baseball game.”
The difference in the game turned out to be one mistake really – a throwing error that allowed the first run to score and put another runner in scoring position.
The Capitals had barely finished taking infield before finding themselves trailing 2-0.
Dilse singled and went to second on DeFoe’s single. Both runners moved up on a wild pitch by Kade Trottier and Dilse scored when catcher Keegan Glatt overthrew Josh Lardy hoping to make a play at third base.
DeFoe went to third on the error and later scored on Bo Wilson’s single.
Six different Hettinger players had one hit, all singles.
The Capitals cut the deficit in half in their half of the first. Shea Huntington led off with a walk and went to second on a ground out. He scored on Lardy’s two-out single.
Huntington was the only player with multiple hits, and his double to lead off the third was the only extra-base hit. But Huntington was thrown out for the first out of the inning trying to steal third base.
The Capitals left three runners on second base, including Peyton Eagleson in the seventh. DeFoe and his defense made sure of that.
“I live for this type of game,” DeFoe said. “I like to be on the spot and have pressure on me. I feel like I can come through.”
Eagleson led off the seventh with a bouncer between third and short and went to second on Reece Trottier’s bunt. The ball got past DeFoe, who ran it down from behind, spun and threw Trottier out by a half-step.
“I overran it to start with, then I thought ‘oh shoot.’ I just kept my head and flipped it over and out first-baseman made a good catch,” DeFoe said.
DeFoe then got Noah Welch to pop to third and struck out Huntington looking. Both of his strikeouts were called.
“You just have to keep attacking the strike zone and chewing on the corners,” DeFoe said. “And I have a good defense behind me. If I do my job, they’ll do their job.”
In earlier games on Saturday, Stephen-Argyle, Minn., beat the Bismarck Senators 6-5; Hettinger beat Stephen-Argyle 5-2; and Bismarck Capitals B beat the Bismarck Senators 4-3.
The tournament continues today. Hettinger will try to go 3-0 when it meets the Bismarck Senators at 10 a.m. The Bismarck Capitals B meet Stephen-Argyle at 12:30 p.m., and the Capitals play Stephen-Argyle at 3.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!