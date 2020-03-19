Here's a list of Bismarck-Mandan area food and drink businesses that are offering pickup and delivery

Below is a list of Bismarck-Mandan area restaurants, cafes and other food and drink businesses that are offering either pickup, delivery or both during restrictions related to the coronavirus.
If you're a business owner who would like to be included in this list, call 701-250-8232 or email Lisa Weisz at lisa.weisz@bismarcktribune.com.
Click on the business name to visit their website.
|Business Name
|Pickup
|Delivery
|Drive-Thru
|Phone #
|Address
|A Little Taste of Mexico
|Yes
|No
|No
|702.910.7927
|2700 State St
|Anima Cucina
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|701.751.1738
|101 N 5th St
|Brunos
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|701.751.3700
|910 E Front Ave
|Dakota Farms
|Yes
|No
|No
|701.669.7322
|1120 E Main St, Mandan
|Dickey's
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|701.663.4227
|4524 Memorial Hwy Ste 103
|Erbert And Gerbert's North
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|701.751.2239
|1413 E LaSalle Dr
|Famous Dave's BBQ
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|701.530.9800
|401 E Bismarck Expwy
|Fireflour Pizzeria & Coffee Bar
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|701.323.9000
|111 N 5th St
|Food Dudes - Click for FREE DELIVERY
|No
|Yes
|No
|800.599.5770
|Delivering food from your favorite local restaurants!
|Hot Dogkota
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|303.551.5663
|2700 State St
|La Caretta
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|701.258.1631
|505 E Bismarck Expwy
|La Enchilada
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|701.391.7334
|1101 S 12th St
|Little Caesars-North Bis
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|701.751.4488
|2930 N 14th St
|Little Caesars-South Bis
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|701.751.3278
|914 S 12th St
|Little Caesars-Mandan
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|701.751.4455
|310 6th Ave SE, Mandan
|Little Caesars-Minot
|Yes
|No
|No
|701.838.7788
|3310 S Bdwy, Minot
|Longhorn Steakhouse
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|701.223.6465
|1070 E Interstate Ave
|Lucky's 13 Pub
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|701.751.7913
|915 S 3rd St
|New York To Go Pizza & Gyro
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|701.751.0414
|820 NE 43rd Ave
|Noodlezip
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|701.202.0231
|208 E Main Avenue
|Ohms Café
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|701.663.8245
|808 W Main St, Mandan
|Pizza Ranch-Bismarck
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|701.751.2636
|1431 LaSalle Dr
|Pizza Ranch-Mandan
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|701.667.5400
|305 E Main St, Mandan
|Rolling Hills Café
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|701.667.4668
|3825 Business Loop I-94, Mandan
|Ruby Tuesday
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|701.751.4100
|3520 State St
|Rustys (Off-sale avail.)
|Yes
|No
|No
|701.445.2022
|2331 Co Rd. 136, St. Anthony
|Scotty's Drive-In
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|701.255.4588
|210 N 21st St
|Space Aliens Bar and Grill
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|701.223.6220
|1304 E Century Ave
|Stonehome Brewing Co
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|701.751.1445
|1601 N 12th St
|The Walrus
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|701.250.0020
|1136 North 3rd St
|Yim Siam Thai
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|701.751.6333
|313 N 1st St