Here's a list of Bismarck-Mandan area food and drink businesses that are offering pickup and delivery

Here's a list of Bismarck-Mandan area food and drink businesses that are offering pickup and delivery

Below is a list of Bismarck-Mandan area restaurants, cafes and other food and drink businesses that are offering either pickup, delivery or both during restrictions related to the coronavirus.

If you're a business owner who would like to be included in this list, call 701-250-8232 or email Lisa Weisz at lisa.weisz@bismarcktribune.com.

Click on the business name to visit their website.

Business Name Pickup Delivery Drive-Thru Phone # Address
A Little Taste of Mexico Yes No No 702.910.7927 2700 State St
Anima Cucina Yes Yes No 701.751.1738 101 N 5th St
Brunos Yes Yes No 701.751.3700 910 E Front Ave
Dakota Farms Yes No No 701.669.7322 1120 E Main St, Mandan
Dickey's Yes Yes No 701.663.4227 4524 Memorial Hwy Ste 103
Erbert And Gerbert's North Yes Yes No 701.751.2239 1413 E LaSalle Dr
Famous Dave's BBQ Yes Yes No 701.530.9800 401 E Bismarck Expwy
Fireflour Pizzeria & Coffee Bar Yes Yes No 701.323.9000 111 N 5th St
Food Dudes - Click for FREE DELIVERY No Yes No 800.599.5770 Delivering food from your favorite local restaurants!
Hot Dogkota Yes Yes No 303.551.5663 2700 State St
La Caretta Yes Yes No 701.258.1631 505 E Bismarck Expwy
La Enchilada Yes Yes No 701.391.7334 1101 S 12th St
Little Caesars-North Bis Yes Yes No 701.751.4488 2930 N 14th St
Little Caesars-South Bis Yes Yes No 701.751.3278 914 S 12th St
Little Caesars-Mandan Yes Yes Yes 701.751.4455 310 6th Ave SE, Mandan
Little Caesars-Minot Yes No No 701.838.7788 3310 S Bdwy, Minot
Longhorn Steakhouse Yes Yes No 701.223.6465 1070 E Interstate Ave
Lucky's 13 Pub Yes Yes No 701.751.7913 915 S 3rd St
New York To Go Pizza & Gyro Yes Yes No 701.751.0414 820 NE 43rd Ave
Noodlezip Yes Yes No 701.202.0231 208 E Main Avenue
Ohms Café Yes Yes No 701.663.8245 808 W Main St, Mandan
Pizza Ranch-Bismarck Yes Yes No 701.751.2636 1431 LaSalle Dr
Pizza Ranch-Mandan Yes Yes No 701.667.5400 305 E Main St, Mandan
Rolling Hills Café Yes Yes No 701.667.4668 3825 Business Loop I-94, Mandan
Ruby Tuesday Yes Yes No 701.751.4100 3520 State St
Rustys (Off-sale avail.) Yes No No 701.445.2022 2331 Co Rd. 136, St. Anthony
Scotty's Drive-In Yes Yes Yes 701.255.4588 210 N 21st St
Space Aliens Bar and Grill Yes Yes No 701.223.6220 1304 E Century Ave
Stonehome Brewing Co Yes Yes No 701.751.1445 1601 N 12th St
The Walrus Yes Yes No 701.250.0020 1136 North 3rd St
Yim Siam Thai Yes Yes No 701.751.6333 313 N 1st St
8
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News