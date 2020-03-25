Here's a list of Bismarck-Mandan area businesses that are still open and offering services

Here's a list of Bismarck-Mandan area businesses that are still open and offering services

Below is a list of Bismarck-Mandan area businesses that are offering either pickup, delivery or both as well as selling gift cards during restrictions related to the coronavirus.

If you're a business owner who would like to be included in this list, call 701-250-8232 or email Lisa Weisz at lisa.weisz@bismarcktribune.com.

Click on the business name to visit their website.

Business Name Curbside Pickup Delivery Online Gift Cards Phone # Address
Automotive Addictions (Car, Marine, Motorcycle) Yes No Yes Yes 701.989.9097 1801 East Main Ave
Dutch Mill Yes Yes Yes Yes 701.224.1902 1731 N 13th St
Plaza Drug No Yes Yes Yes 701.223.8872 1116 N 3rd St
Prairie Creek No Yes Yes Yes 701.751.1710 2700 State St
Rustic Petals Yes Yes Yes Yes 701.751.7655 1929 N Washington St, Suite mm
