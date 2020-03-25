Here's a list of Bismarck-Mandan area businesses that are still open and offering services

Below is a list of Bismarck-Mandan area businesses that are offering either pickup, delivery or both as well as selling gift cards during restrictions related to the coronavirus.
|Business Name
|Curbside Pickup
|Delivery
|Online
|Gift Cards
|Phone #
|Address
|Automotive Addictions (Car, Marine, Motorcycle)
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|701.989.9097
|1801 East Main Ave
|Dutch Mill
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|701.224.1902
|1731 N 13th St
|Plaza Drug
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|701.223.8872
|1116 N 3rd St
|Prairie Creek
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|701.751.1710
|2700 State St
|Rustic Petals
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|701.751.7655
|1929 N Washington St, Suite mm
