A second North Dakota Highway Patrol officer is facing a sexual assault charge in connection with hot tub parties two years ago.
The family of a Mandan man who died after a traffic stop two years ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and several police …
Three people are in custody after police executed search warrants at two Mandan residences and confiscated more than 5,000 illegal pills and t…
Gov. Doug Burgum has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced through a statement late Saturday afternoon.
North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem died of a heart issue, his family said Friday.
Major upgrades to athletic facilities at the University of Mary are kicking into high gear.
Bismarck Republican State Rep. Rick Becker is running for U.S. Senate, touting his ultraconservative nature in eyeing the seat held by one of …
Repeated vandalism has led the state to replace letters of the sign for the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum, and the state's t…
A search committee for North Dakota's next land commissioner has named three finalists for the position.
North Dakota's Rural Attorney Recruitment Program will place four attorneys in rural communities to help bring legal services to areas where lawyers are lacking.
