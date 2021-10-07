Healthy Mustangs dominate Demons

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — It wasn't a great day for the top seeds from the Western Dakota Association at the North Dakota state boys soccer tournament on Thursday.
In fact, it wasn't much fun for any of the West seeds. But it was a great evening for Derrick Lobbo and his West Fargo Sheyenne teammates.
In his first game of the season, Lobbo scored two goals as the Mustangs thumped Bismarck 4-0 in the final quarterfinal of the day to ensure it will be an all-East semifinals.
"It was my first game back, so I had to give it my all," said Lobbo, who broke a knee cap during tryouts and missed two months. "I know my teammates needed me."
Sheyenne is 6-5-6 overall after Thursday's win, but looked like a completely different team than that record would indicate. The Mustangs dominated play and limited Bismarck to just two shots on goal.
"That's the first time we've had the whole team healthy, so that's a plus having everybody back on the pitch — that's big," said coach Jonathan Melendez-Soloaga. "Now the team is complete and we're playing good soccer."
Sheyenne's Abel Mabala scored the game's first goal with 16 minutes, 57 seconds left in the first half. About 11 minutes later, the Mustangs' Soren Kaster was shoved down in the box and Lobbo converted the penalty kick for his first goal of the year.
Lobbo scored again off Owen Casas' free kick into the box and Anas Mohamed, who pressured Bismarck with long, fast runs outside all game, finally got a reward for his hard work with a goal with about nine minutes left.
"He's a special player," Melendez-Soloaga said with a laugh at the mention of Mohamed's mileage. "One of the best in the state. He creates little nightmares for opponents. He's a great asset for our program."
East top seed Fargo Davies plays Sheyenne in Friday's second championship semifinal at 6:45 p.m. after Fargo Shanley squares off with Grand Forks Red River in the 4:30 p.m. semifinal.
Shanley upset West top seed Minot 1-0 in Thursday's first quarterfinal and Red River knocked off defending state champion Bismarck Century 2-1.
Sheyenne and Davies met twice during the regular season, with unbeaten Davies winning 3-0 at home and the teams tied 1-1 at Sheyenne. With Sheyenne back to a full complement of players, Melendez-Soloaga expects a tough game.
"It's going to be a battle," he said. "We played to a tie in the regular season, they beat us at their place and now we're on neutral ground so it will be a brand new game."
Mohamed also believes Sheyenne is one of the top teams in the state and will give the Eagles a tough fight despite the differences in records.