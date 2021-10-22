Hazen-Beulah's Busche wins Class B cross country title

Ian Busche was gunning for a state cross country title at the Cooperstown Golf Course on Oct. 24, 2020.

He didn't end up breaking the tape that day, but 363 days later at Jamestown's Parkhurst Recreation Area, the now-senior capped off his high school cross country career with a state title.

"I'm ecstatic," Busche, a member for the Hazen-Beulah cross country team, said of his 16 minute, 23 second race. "It was a good race. I was undefeated last year, but at State I kind of choked and they got the better of me. I got third."

No one got the better of Busche on Friday. The senior worked on creating a good bit of distance between himself and his competitors the last 0.80 miles. Busche outran the second-place finisher, Christian Brist of Hillsboro-Central Valley, by nine seconds.

"I was doing pretty good at two miles, but probably between 2.3 (miles) and 3.1 I put in a really big surge which I am not used to doing so that's why I am so gassed," Busche said with a laugh. "Doing a tempo like that in the middle of a race can really take a lot out of you.

"It wouldn't have mattered though, I could have run it two minutes slower and I still would have been this tired."

Busche said after coming so close to a state title last season, he worked to compete and train hard to get back to the spot he was almost a full year ago. Busche ran the top time at the Class B West Region on Oct. 9, beating out Colt Spotted Bear of New Town by 14 seconds. Spotted Bear, one of the toughest competitors in Class B according to Busche, finished in sixth place with a time of 16:53.

Busche said he was not shooting for a personal best time Friday, but instead was just working on running hard and hanging tough with the front pack. At the 1.5 mile mark, Busche was sitting in third-place behind a couple of tough runners from Kindred and Bowman County.

"You are always kind of feeling nervous before you start," Busche said. "When the gun goes off and the first half-mile, you're not quite certain, you're just kind of finding your spot. At the mile marker, you can get a good read at how good you are feeling and I was feeling pretty good.

"It's more about the win rather than the time, I could have run a 15:50 today but if I would have lost, it wouldn't have meant quite as much."

The finish time didn't matter too much to 2021 Class B girls state champ, Brynn Hanson, either.

Hanson, an eighth-grader for the Des Lacs-Burlington cross country team, racked up top honors for the girls in the 5K race with a time of 19:25.

"I have some great coaches -- they love what they do and a lot of these other girls push me during races and I think that plays a big role," Hanson said. "It's hard to wrap my mind around how many people I was actually competing against today."

Hanson placed 10th at the state meet as a seventh grader and said that while a nine-place jump was a lot to hope for, she thought she could secure the win.

"I just made sure to stay behind the other girls and let them lead because I didn't want to waste all of my energy and wind up dead at the end," Hanson said. "There's a big, steep downhill right before the big uphill so I really used that to get up that hill."

Hanson won the West Regional meet with a time of 19:19, beating out Shiloh Christian's Hannah Westin by four seconds. Westin wound up third Friday at 19:46. Edgeley-Kulm's Norah Entzi cracked her way into the top-five, completing the 5k course in one second shy of 20 minutes.

