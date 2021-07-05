Haskins hopes to get career on track with Steelers

“My expectation here is to make everyone who decided to take a chance on me look good,” Haskins said. “I tried the best that I could and it just didn’t work out the way that I wanted it to. I’m grateful to be here in Pittsburgh and thankful for the opportunity to have a shot. I want to work as hard as I possibly can and let my work speak for itself.”

Haskins was fined $40,000 and lost his captaincy in Washington late last season. He broke COVID-19 rules by partying with several people without a facemask following a December loss against Seattle.

A little more than a week later, Haskins was released, a move that he admits wasn’t surprising.

“It’s part of the business,” he said. “But I can’t go back and change it, or tell people what really happened. It’s in the past now. It was, for sure, humbling, but I just wanted to be at a place where I feel like I was wanted, and I feel wanted here, so I’m thankful.”

Haskins said he “wasn’t the biggest fan of the COVID-19 vaccine at first,” but he is vaccinated.