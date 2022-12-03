Gov. Doug Burgum has signed agreements with North Dakota’s American Indian tribes that lowers the legal gambling age from 21 to 19 at tribal-owned casinos and allows gamblers on reservations to use credit or debit cards to place bets. The tribal-state agreements known as compacts also allow online sports betting using mobile devices within reservation boundaries but not outside of them. Burgum last month rejected a plea by the state’s five tribes to give them exclusive rights to host internet gambling and sports betting outside the reservation because it isn’t allowed under state law.