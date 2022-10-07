Kevin Locke, an acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer, recording artist, cultural ambassador and educator, has died in South Dakota at age 68. A member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, Locke died Friday night after returning to his hotel room in Hill City, his son Ohiyesá Locke said Monday. The younger Locke said his father, who had been performing at the Crazy Horse Memorial in the Black Hills, suffered a fatal asthma attack at his hotel. According to his website, Locke performed for nearly 40 years to hundreds of thousands of people in more than 90 countries at performing art centers, schools, universities, state and national parks, monuments and powwows.