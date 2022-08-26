Guerin: ‘I was really nervous’ about getting Kaprizov back from Russia

In early July, reports surfaced that Wild star Kirill Kaprizov was stranded in Russia and perhaps caught up a controversy about fake military IDs.

In the month between initial reports and Kaprizov's eventual return to Minnesota in early August, Wild fans were concerned about the availability of the team's best player.

But few people were as worried as Wild GM Bill Guerin.

"I was really nervous. I was. Like I've said before, it wasn't a hockey issue. Of course we all want Kirill playing for our team. It was a human issue," Guerin said. "Kirill is one of us. He is a fantastic hockey player and an even better person. I just wanted to make sure he was safe and his family was safe and he was going to be OK."

Guerin, for the first time, talked in some detail about everything that led to Kaprizov's return.

Early on in the process, Guerin said publicly that he was "not overly concerned" about getting Kaprizov back and that he was trying not to "push the panic button." But as the situation evolved, it was difficult not to be concerned.

"Not having control of the situation, not really knowing what was going on and trying to get all the information, it was pretty nerve-racking," Guerin said. "We were really worried about him. We're thankful that he's here and OK. And his family is doing great back home. It's just good to have him here."

Kaprizov landed back in Minnesota on Aug. 2, allowing Guerin and the Wild to start thinking more about the hockey side of things. Kaprizov has had an outstanding first two seasons, but Guerin thinks there is much more to come.

"I think there is quite a bit of growth that is going to happen. It's scary to say, but it's only the second year in the league and he did what he did. He's only going to get better," Guerin said. "I always said I'd love a 40-year-old brain and 20-year-old legs because as you're figuring out the league you just get smarter and smarter and figure it out as you go along. I really think the sky is the limit. He's a bona fide superstar. ...

"With all due respect to everybody else (who has played for the Wild), I think they would all admit it, there's been nothing like this guy."