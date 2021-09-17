Griffen out due to concussion caused by swerving to miss deer

Kendricks didn't appear on the injury report until Thursday. Asked if he suffered the injury in practice or if this was a lingering issue from last week's game, Zimmer said, "No." Then he paused, chuckled and said, "He just got a tweak."

Zimmer has been using the word "tweak" as a punch line because of the grief he's taken the past year for using that term to describe the neck injury that eventually cost defensive end Danielle Hunter the entire 2020 season.

Turning serious, Zimmer said of Kendricks, "He's all right. We're just being cautious. I think he's going to be OK. It went pretty good today."

Linebacker Nick Vigil (ankle) also was on the injury report this week but will play Sunday.

Power outage at TCO

The Vikings had no power Friday. Literally.

The strong storms that swept through the area overnight knocked out the electricity throughout Eagan, including the Vikings practice facility.