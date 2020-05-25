Gregus brings the hijinx

"You start and try to keep your maximum as long as you can," Gregus said. "Mine wasn't easy, as well, because it was some incline. It was one of the hardest runs, I can say."

Josh McAllister, United's director of strength and conditioning, told ESPN the club didn't believe his time when they first heard it.

"But he sent us a screenshot of the GPS and it was like, 'Oh, yeah, you really did,' " McAllister told ESPN. "He's impressive."

Gregus, who is often putting in overtime work on his craft at the National Sports Center, said finding motivation during the lockdown wasn't all that tough.

"I wouldn't call it difficult because I felt good and I tried to keep my fitness level high," Gregus said, adding that the best competition can be against yourself.

When he's not working out, Gregus enjoys watching boxing and mixed martial arts and reading. He has combined those hobbies in paging through a book on British boxer Tyson Fury. He also dabbles in other reading topics or in texts that are Slovakian or Czech.

"It depends on the mood as well," he said. "Sometimes I want to read something from the sport world, sometimes about psychology."