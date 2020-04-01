Grass is green but no games

While eager fans won't have their chance to pack the seats at Target Field this April, the Twins are making sure the field is in shape whenever the time does come for baseball to return. Team president Dave St. Peter said last month that the field was in spectacular shape, declaring it "might be as good as it has been in five or six years."

To keep up with that, head groundskeeper Larry DiVito and his staff have been rotating through to work on the field. DiVito and two assistants are switching off days coming to the park one at a time to mow, water and fertilize the grass as needed. That's down from the nine or 10 people they typically would have working in the week to 10 days before Opening Day to get the field in shape.

Instead, they're treating the field as if the team is on a month-long road trip, keeping up with their maintenance program, DiVito said. And while he's used to being mostly alone in the park, he still anticipates it being a strange feeling when Opening Day comes and goes and fans don't start filling up the seats.

"I think next week it'll probably start to hit," DiVito said. "I mean, we're all used to being in there when nobody's in there, so it's not so much that, it's just the feeling that there's no progress being made in terms of when we'll play."