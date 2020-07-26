Graffitti at Vikings stadium

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Police are investigating a rash of vandalism from Saturday night that targeted the area around U.S. Bank Stadium, including a Viking ship that sits on the plaza outside the stadium.

Video surveillance is being reviewed to determine who spray-painted graffiti on stadium property and other nearby buildings around 10 p.m. Saturday, said Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder. Between 50 to 100 people were marching to the area of 4th St. and Chicago Av.

The crowd was at the stadium “for a very short duration,” Elder said. They went to Elliot Park and had dispersed by the time police arrived, he said.

“This was a group of people being lawless. This wasn’t wanting to affect change, this wasn’t anything other than a group of people wishing to destroy property,” he said in a phone interview Sunday morning.

Damage was mostly anti-police graffiti on stadium signage and the Viking ship. The stadium is fenced off for ongoing construction work, so the building itself doesn’t appear to be damaged.

A building across the street was tagged with graffiti and a window was broken. Nearby, several government buildings were vandalized with graffiti, including the Hennepin County Medical Examiners Office, Juvenile Justice Center, Hennepin County Public Safety Facility and Federal Courthouse.

