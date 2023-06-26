The 2023 North Dakota Governor's Photo Contest for Travel and Tourism is accepting entries through next Jan. 31.
This year's competition highlights the unique characteristics of the four seasons, with photo entry categories Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter. One winner will be selected in each category; each photographer will win $200. A Best in Show photo will win the photographer an additional $300 and a one-year membership to AAA.
The annual contest began in 2004. More than 17,000 photos have been submitted through the years. Submission instructions and full contest rules can be found at https://belegendary.link/2023GovPhoto.