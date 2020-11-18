Governor amends sports, activities ban

"As a former coach and educator, I understand the importance of keeping our schools open for in-person learning for students' academic well-being and keeping students engaged in athletics and other extracurricular activities that promote their mental, emotional and physical health," Wardner was quoted as saying. "We believe this will address the pleas from hospitals across the state to take swift, immediate action to slow the spread, while also balancing the concerns we are hearing from parents and students."

Chet Pollert, the state House majority leader, praised Burgum as a team player.

"As someone with a daughter and spouse who both work in the school system, I fully support efforts to safeguard our students, faculty and staff from COVID-19, but also appreciate the impact that suspending activities can have on young people," Pollert was quoted as saying. "We want to thank the citizens for reaching out to their legislators and we appreciate the governor's willingness to work together on a solution."

"While there will be ample time to review the state's response to this pandemic during the legislative session, today we need to come together as North Dakotans to meet the needs of our citizens," Pollert added.

Burgum's amended plan calls for additional precautions from the athletic community to protect vulnerable citizens. Coaches and activities administrators said they will be taking added care at practices to help slow the spread of the virus. Additionally, travel will be restricted to home territory, locker rooms will not be used, coaches will be masked at all times and facilities will be restricted to players, coaches and staffs, only.

