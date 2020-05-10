Gophers' Meyer could be highest drafted Minnesotan since Meyer

This season, Meyer went 3-1 with a 1.95 ERA, striking out an average of 1.7 batters every inning.

Callis had the righthander ranked as the No. 24 draft prospect heading into the season and recently moved him up to No. 6. The biggest question for Meyer now is whether he’ll stick as a starter or move back to reliever, according to Callis. But Callis said either way, Meyer’s makeup and competitiveness endear him to scouts.

“I’m confident in myself,” Meyer said. “I want to dominate every hitter. I have a bulldog mentality.”

Another reason for Meyer’s rise has been his meticulously managed workload over the past three years with the Gophers. He has made 46 appearances but thrown only 148 innings. Meyer also has never had any arm trouble or injuries.

“He has a fresh arm,” Anderson said. “We have looked out for his career and been very careful how much he has thrown.”

Meyer also has been a standout on the national stage, pitching for the Team USA collegiate squad the past two summers. In 2019, he fanned 12 batters in 14 innings while posting a 0.64 ERA. The previous year, he registered seven saves in eight appearances and struck out 15 in eight innings while recording a 3.38 ERA.