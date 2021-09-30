Goodrum, Tigers top Twins in slugfest

MINNEAPOLIS — Niko Goodrum homered twice and drove in four runs, Jonathan Schoop hit a solo homer and the Detroit Tigers rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins 10-7 on Thursday night in a slugfest with seven homers.

Dustin Garneau's sacrifice fly and Willi Castro's RBI single capped an eighth-inning comeback for Detroit, which snapped a four-game skid and avoided the series sweep.

Alex Lange (1-3) earned the win with 1 1/3 innings of perfect relief, recording two strikeouts. Michael Fulmer allowed a leadoff double to Byron Buxton in the ninth, and earned his 13th save.

Minnesota reliever Ralph Garza Jr. (1-4) walked the first two batters in the eighth inning and gave up an RBI double to Harold Castro. Garza didn't retire a batter in his outing after the Twins had built a 7-6 lead following Buxton's second home run of the game.

Josh Donaldson added a three-run homer and Brent Rooker added a solo shot for Minnesota.

Two promising young hurlers started in the game that evolved into a slugfest.

Detroits' Tarik Skubal surrendered a solo homer to Buxton leading off the first, and Donaldson connected for his 25th of the season in the third.