Goff tosses 3 TD passes as Rams beat Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — The only thing the Philadelphia Eagles did well was protect Carson Wentz.

Aaron Donald and the rest of the Los Angeles Rams didn’t sack Wentz once after the quarterback went down eight times at Washington last week.

It didn’t matter on the scoreboard.

Wentz threw two interceptions, Miles Sanders lost a fumble and Philadelphia’s defense let Jared Goff and the Rams have their way on offense.

Now the Eagles are off to an 0-2 start for the first time in five years following a 37-19 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

“We’re not panicking. The sky is not falling,” Wentz said. “We have the potential with the pieces we have on this offense to be elite, to be great and we’re excited to come out (next week) and start showing it.”

A fumble by Sanders on the third play of the game led to a short TD drive by the Rams and Philadelphia’s defense couldn’t do anything to slow down Goff, who started 13 for 13 on the way to a 21-3 lead.

Once the Eagles finally got going on offense, they had momentum and a chance to take the lead in the third quarter. But Wentz’s pass from the Rams 21 on first down intended for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside was intercepted by Darious Williams.