Glover ends drought with victory at John Deere Classic

Glover won for the fourth time in his career, the most recent in 2011 at Quail Hollow.

He was among two dozen players separated by three shots on the rain-softened TPC Deere Run when the former U.S. Open champion went on a tear.

It started with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole. He hit his approach into 4 feet and 7 feet on the next two holes, and then flushed a 7-iron to 3 feet on the 15th hole to take the lead.

Glover finished his run with a 12-foot birdie on the par-5 17th, and a 6-foot putt to save par from the bunker on the 18th that he figured would come in handy.

It never got to that. No one could catch him.

Glover kept it simple, with his game and his observations, saying he “ironed” it well and made a bunch of putts. That's the recipe on a course with smooth greens and soft conditions.

“They went in and I kept the pedal down,” Glover said when he finished at 19-under 265. “There's a lot of birdies out there, a lot of great players coming in.”