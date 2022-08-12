Hello. I am so glad you're here! I am a one-year-old Shepherd mix. After spending 20 days in doggy jail,... View on PetFinder
Gigi - pending adoption
Hello. I am so glad you're here! I am a one-year-old Shepherd mix. After spending 20 days in doggy jail,... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bismarck native and former Miss America Cara Mund has announced a bid to be the first woman from North Dakota to serve in the U.S. House.
Workplace investigation of Morton assistant prosecutor continues; Goter's attorney says probe mishandled
An assistant prosecutor running for the post of state’s attorney will have the opportunity to respond to a complaint of a hostile work environment.
CENTER -- A coal mining company in Center commissioned a $31 million dragline Monday and is about six weeks from putting the massive coal mine…
Former Miss America Cara Mund says she is running for Congress due to her desires to preserve abortion rights and to be the first North Dakota…
Authorities have identified a Montana man who was struck and killed on U.S. Highway 83 in North Dakota.
Authorities have arrested a Bismarck woman they say has sold 2,000 fentanyl-laced pills in the last month and used some of her profits to buy a designer wallet.
Authorities have identified a Bismarck man injured when the all-terrain vehicle he was driving collided with a BNSF Railway train in Morton County.
North Dakota Department of Transportation Director Bill Panos has resigned, effective Sept. 9.
The North Dakota Supreme Court on Tuesday asked attorneys to weigh in on whether the appeal of quadruple murderer Chad Isaak is moot following…
A landowners group will seek more than $275,000 in lawyers’ fees after North Dakota’s Supreme Court found a state law pushed by the energy industry amounted to the unconstitutional taking of private property rights. In a ruling last week, the state’s high court found key portions of the so-called pore space law passed in 2019 were unconstitutional. Pore spaces are cavities in rock and are used when the petroleum industry injects saltwater from oil and gas production underground. The Northwest Landowners Association sued the state arguing the law was a giveaway to the energy industry.