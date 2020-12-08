Giants ink former Twins pitcher Wisler

Matt Wisler turned around his career with the Twins last season, but the team decided not to offer him a contract at the non-tender deadline last week.

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old reliever Wisler agreed to a one-year, $1.15 million deal with the Giants, pending a physical. The agreement was reported by MLB.com.

Wisler, claimed off waivers from Seattle after the 2019 season, had a 1.08 ERA in 25 1/3 innings, with 35 strikeouts. He started four games as the "opener." His success in Minnesota came after the team had him use his slider more than 80 percent of the time.

After Wisler was non-tendered, Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey said the team hadn't dismissed trying to re-sign him.

"Matt's somebody, we engaged with the agent, just couldn't come to that agreement, those terms at this point but it does not rule out the potential for that going forward," Falvey said Wednesday. "He's someone, we obviously targeted Matt, got him last year, pitched well for us so we'll stay engaged with his agent and work through him among a number of other relievers that are out there in this class."