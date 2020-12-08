Giants ink former Twins pitcher Wisler

Matt Wisler turned around his career with the Twins last season, but the team decided not to offer him a contract at the non-tender deadline last week.
On Tuesday, the 28-year-old reliever Wisler agreed to a one-year, $1.15 million deal with the Giants, pending a physical. The agreement was reported by MLB.com.
Wisler, claimed off waivers from Seattle after the 2019 season, had a 1.08 ERA in 25 1/3 innings, with 35 strikeouts. He started four games as the "opener." His success in Minnesota came after the team had him use his slider more than 80 percent of the time.
After Wisler was non-tendered, Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey said the team hadn't dismissed trying to re-sign him.
"Matt's somebody, we engaged with the agent, just couldn't come to that agreement, those terms at this point but it does not rule out the potential for that going forward," Falvey said Wednesday. "He's someone, we obviously targeted Matt, got him last year, pitched well for us so we'll stay engaged with his agent and work through him among a number of other relievers that are out there in this class."
Wisler could earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses. He would make $50,000 each for 45, 50, 55, 60 and 65 games pitched and $50,000 apiece for 25, 30, 35, 40 and 45 games finished as a reliever.
This will mark his second stint in the NL West after spending part of the 2019 season with the Padres.
San Francisco went 29-31 under new manager Gabe Kapler, missing a playoff berth on the season’s final day with a 5-4 loss to playoff-bound San Diego.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
