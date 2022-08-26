North Dakota regulators are investigating the spill of oilfield wastewater from a broken pipeline in the northwest of the state. Karl Rockman, of the state Department of Environmental Quality, said Monday that New York-based Hess Corp. reported the saltwater spill near Ray on Aug. 15, and estimated its size to be 8,400 gallons. But he says the spill now appears to be at least 100 times that size. It wasn't immediately known what caused the leak to the pipeline. Agency officials were on scene to oversee the cleanup and investigate the spill. Rockman said it was unknown if any drinking water sources were threatened, or how much land was affected.