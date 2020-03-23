Getting creative to keep you informed during this pandemic

As our community makes adjustments to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, our newsroom is dedicated to bringing you the latest developments on the COVID-19 outbreak.

Typically, journalists want to go to the story and interview people in person.

With this pandemic, we’re having to get creative to tell the story. That means a lot of phone or email interviews, using technology more and relying on the public to contact us with news tips.

We will staff every news conference hosted by Gov. Doug Burgum as long as we are healthy and it’s safe to do so. We also have the option to submit questions by text message if attending in person is not possible.

We are relying more on Dakota Media Access, which does our community a great service by streaming local government meetings.

One aspect of this pandemic that’s challenging for us to cover as journalists is the impact on people who are now isolated.