Getting creative to keep you informed during this pandemic

As our community makes adjustments to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, our newsroom is dedicated to bringing you the latest developments on the COVID-19 outbreak.
Typically, journalists want to go to the story and interview people in person.
With this pandemic, we’re having to get creative to tell the story. That means a lot of phone or email interviews, using technology more and relying on the public to contact us with news tips.
We will staff every news conference hosted by Gov. Doug Burgum as long as we are healthy and it’s safe to do so. We also have the option to submit questions by text message if attending in person is not possible.
We are relying more on Dakota Media Access, which does our community a great service by streaming local government meetings.
One aspect of this pandemic that’s challenging for us to cover as journalists is the impact on people who are now isolated.
That’s why we launched a new feature today we’re calling Community Voices. We would like to invite community members to tell us in their own words how the coronavirus is affecting their lives. If you’re interested, please submit a column for consideration to letters@bismarcktribune.com. Please limit submissions to no more than 500 words.
We also would appreciate story ideas and tips about things you're seeing in the community. We are particularly interested in highlighting acts of generosity and kindness that are happening every day. Send suggestions to news@bismarcktribune.com.
Meanwhile, we’re staying on top of other important news stories not related to COVID-19. A big story for our community this week will be the State Board of Higher Education naming a new Bismarck State College president. Watch for that story on our website Thursday and in Friday’s Tribune.
We’re also taking precautions to stay healthy and protect the community. We have some reporters who are working from home. For those of us working in the newsroom, we’ve taken precautions including closing our front office to the public, being diligent about hand sanitizer and practicing social distancing.
Thanks for being a member and supporting us while we report on this important story.