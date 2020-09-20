George Will: This senator should be Biden's secretary of state

Coons knows what produced Vladimir Putin. In 1993, Coons, then 29, visited Russia and saw humiliation in the faces of widows "selling their late husbands' war medals for kopecks so they could feed their families." On July 16, 2018 -- the day Trump in Helsinki sided with Putin against the U.S. intelligence agencies regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election -- Coons delivered a speech describing Putin as "a persistent danger to our democracy, to our European allies, to democracy globally, and to the rule of law." Coons added: "Putin will only stop when we stop him." And Coons noted that the number of Republicans viewing Putin more favorably had more than doubled in Trump's first two presidential years.

Coons is keenly interested in Africa, whose population, he says, "is projected to double to two billion by 2050." Nigeria has a middle class of 50 million and by 2050 is expected to be one of the world's five most populous nations, passing Indonesia, Brazil and Bangladesh. Because 24 out of the 25 nations with the youngest populations are all African (two-thirds of Africans are under 35), by 2034 the continent will have the world's largest working-age population (1.1 billion).

Three years ago, Coons wrote that something of African origin -- Ebola -- taught that "we have a largely failed multilateral structure for responding to pandemics." So, he said, this nation "should lead global efforts to create an international strategy for pandemic response." Getting the right people, such as Coons, in the right offices, such as secretary of state, can be a matter of life and death.

George Will writes for the Washington Post. His syndicated column appears Sundays and Thursdays.

