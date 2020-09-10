George Will: D.C.'s football team can look to Congress for its new name

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

WASHINGTON -- Washington's NFL team, until recently known as the Redskins, is seeking a less insensitive name, and one appropriate for the nation's capital. The name should be: the Continuing Resolutions.

The eight syllables are clunky, but so is the federal government, which finds a fundamental task of governing -- passing a budget -- too arduous to do more than intermittently. Such heavy legislative lifting is generally too much for an election year. Or a year before an election year. And those are the only kinds of years there are.

The Senate Appropriations Committee has passed none of this fiscal year's 12 funding bills, so, to prevent the unseemliness of a government shutdown as Election Day approaches -- and as the pandemic death toll approaches 200,000 -- a continuing resolution will probably be passed by Oct. 1, the beginning of the next fiscal year. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suggests a CR enabling the government to keep on keeping on with things as they are "through the beginning of December." Then there probably will be another CR, to get the country to the next one.