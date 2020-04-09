Garver heads back to Minneapolis to stay sharp

While Donaldson elected to remain at his home in Alabama, Garver was among a few Twins who opted to head for the Twin Cities and wait for the green light. He could have headed back to his home in Albuquerque, N.M., where the weather is warmer and he’s familiar with the surroundings. But he wanted to stay in baseball mode, and home is where he gets away from it all.

So Garver, his wife, and their two dogs moved to Minnesota about two weeks ago.

“Being in my hometown, that’s where I have my offseason and when the season is over and you get back there’s usually a month to where you are totally taking it off,” he said. “I think being back there, it almost felt like offseason mode where I felt like I was kind of sitting in neutral and being ready for whatever happened. So moving up here to Minnesota has been great.

“I’m getting to see around the city and working with Kep and being in that situation where we are both kind of pushing each other to be better and try new things and we are both accountable with each other, making sure we are on time and are getting our work in.”