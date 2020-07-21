Garnett part of group trying to buy Timberwolves

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Soon after Glen Taylor led a group of investors to an agreement to buy the Timberwolves in 1994, he helped save the franchise from a potential relocation and the franchise drafted its best-ever player, Kevin Garnett.

Now as Taylor is reportedly looking to sell the team, Garnett is a part of a group with interest in buying it from him.

Taylor, according to a report from the sports business website Sportico, has enlisted the help of merchant bank Raine Group to field offers for the team. Garnett, on his Instagram account, posted a photo the report and added: “I’m one of the groups trying.” He included a quick prayer in all capital letters and added, “Let my group get this.”

Taylor told The Athletic any potential buyer has to guarantee the team remains in Minnesota, and that any group with plans on moving the team is “not a candidate.”

Taylor had not returned messages left by the Star Tribune as of Tuesday afternoon.