Garnett not interested in Wolves retiring his jersey

Still, Garnett said he cherishes his years spent in Minnesota. He starred for the Timberwolves for the first 12 years of his NBA career, from 1995 to 2007. He returned to play five games in 2014-15 and 38 games in 2015-16 before retiring.

He said he will always love "my Timberwolves," and the many people he dealt with in and around the organization. The city of Minneapolis and state of Minnesota have a special place in his heart.

"But I don't do business with snakes. ... I try not to do business with openly snakes or people who are snake-like," Garnett said. "At this point, I don't want any dealings with Glen Taylor or Taylor Corp. or anything that has to do with him."

These statements come at a time when the Timberwolves continue to attempt to embrace Garnett as the centerpiece of the franchise's history. Garnett's "homecoming" game in 2015 was aired on Fox Sports North last week. When Garnett was elected to the Hall of Fame, the team put out a bevy of Garnett-centric posts, and Taylor issued a statement congratulating the franchise's former star player.

Garnett said his years in Minnesota were like a research and development period for himself. He credited Saunders and Kevin McHale for playing a large role in his progression as a player. Those are the days, he said, that made him the man he became.