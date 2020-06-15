Gach returning to Minnesota

Both Gach is coming home.
The former Austin High boys basketball standout announced today that he's transferring to the University of Minnesota. Gach picked the Gophers over Iowa State, Maryland, Creighton and Auburn. Gach played a consistent role in his first two years of college ball at Utah, but he wants to play in the NBA.
Gach believes that Richard Pitino can help him get there.
Gach wrote on Twitter late this afternoon: "I would love to give a huge Thank you to all the schools that took time to recruit me but at this time I'm excited to commit to the University of Minnesota and join coach Pitino and his staff ..... Excited to be back home"
Gach started 25 games for the Utes last season and averaged 10.7 points, 2.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting nearly 40 percent from the field. Gach was second on the team in scoring. But Gach questioned his role at Utah and entered the transfer portal in mid-May.
Now, he's coming back to his roots. Gach is the third transfer that Minnesota has landed this offseason, joining Brandon Johnson (Western Michigan) and Liam Robbins (Drake).
Due to NCAA transfer rules, Gach will have to sit out next season before having two years of eligibility. Gach is expected to apply for a waiver so he can play right away. Predicting what the NCAA will do is no simple task, but moving back close to home so he can be near his family is an awful good sell for immediate eligibility.
Gach was a three-year star for Austin. As a junior, Gach led the Packers to the Class AAA state title game. He averaged 15.8 points, 4.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds a game and was named first-team All-Area by the Post Bulletin.
