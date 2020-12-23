Ga. Southern routs Louisiana Tech in New Orleans Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts kept his team in suspense until pregame warmups.

That's when he started getting geared up emotionally the way he normally does on game days — which teammates and coaches understood to mean that their offensive leader wasn't going to let his shoulder injury sideline him for what was likely his final game with the Eagles.

“It really energized our team,” coach Chad Lunsford said. “The guys fed off that for sure.”

Werts had three touchdown runs and threw a 65-yard scoring pass to help Georgia Southern beat Louisiana Tech 38-3 in the New Orleans Bowl on Wednesday.

“Going into the week, I really didn’t know if I was going to be able to play,” insisted Werts, who missed Georgia Southern's previous two games. “When the time came for me to make a decision, I felt good.”

Werts scored one of his touchdowns on a designed QB run that covered 37 yards. His two other rushing TDs came from a yard out.

"It definitely feels good to go out on top with my guys,” Werts said. “You’re only as good as your last game, and if this is my last game, then I feel good about it.”