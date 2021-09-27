"One of the things I've learned with all my startups, it's all about the people," said Lore, a 50-year-old entrepreneur based in New Jersey. "In order to attract the very best players in the world, it all starts with culture. ... you have to have a set of values to live by.

"We want to get three values to live by. Not only have them, but but to live them. ... It's not always easy, living your values, sometimes you have to make hard decisions, economically for instance, to make it work.

"We're not just going to jump in to make decisions, we have to get to know you as people first."

Rodriguez, 46, played 22 seasons of major league baseball and was a three-time American League MVP, winning a World Series with the Yankees in 2009.

"I know how difficult and hard it is, the road to the championship, it took me 15 years," he said. "But I'm excited to bring my experience in business, and sports, and in the locker room, to Minnesota."

Taylor opened the briefing by addressing the firing of the team's president of basketball operations, Gersson Rosas, last week.

"Regarding the dismissal of some employees from the Timberwolves, legally we are not allowed to comment," Taylor said. "For questions along that line, we're not going to answer them."