Fricke, Minot defeat Mustangs

031122.S.FF.ClassA.girls4

West Fargo Sheyenne's Brenna Dick cuts through the lane to dish off a pass against Minot's Maggie Fricke during Thursday night's state Class A tournament quarterfinal game at the Bismarck Event Center.

 DAVID SAMSON, THE FORUM

Maggie Fricke, an eighth-grader, scored 29 points for Minot in its 71-63 state Class A quarterfinal win over West Fargo Sheyenne on Thursday.

Fricke had 16 points in the first half, while fellow eighth-grader Leelee Bell netted 14 points for the 20-4 Magicians, who will meet Fargo Davies in the semifinals today at 3 p.m.

Bell pulled down 10 rebounds for Minot to collect a double-double. Mariah Evenson added 13 points in the win for the Majettes, who won despite committing 19 turnovers. 

Maya Metcalf poured in 28 points to lead the Mustangs. Peyton Breidenbach added 16 for West Fargo Sheyenne, which committed 17 turnovers.

The Mustangs face Legacy on Friday in a loser-out game.

Minot 71, West Fargo Sheyenne 63

WFS;35;28;--;63

Minot;38;33;--;71

WEST FARGO SHEYENNE -- Maya Metcalf 28, Peyton Breidenbach 16, Brenna Dick 8, Karson Sanders 6, Lauren Fagerland 3, Alivia Manson 2. Totals: 21-70 FG, Three-pointers: 8-22 (Metcalf 5, Breidenbach, Fagerland, Dick), 13-22 FT, 48 Rebounds (Sanders 11, Breidenbach 10), 12 Fouls, 9 Assists (Breidenbach 4), 17 Turnovers, 6 Blocks (Metcalf 2), 10 Steals (Dick 7).

MINOT -- Maggie Fricke 29, Leelee Bell 14, Mariah Evenson 13, Elsie Hardy 6, Maya Aguilar 5, Avery Lunde 4. Totals: 24-64 FG, Three-pointers: 11-34 (Fricke 6, Bell 4, Evenson), 12-16 FT, 50 Rebounds (Bell 10), 19 Fouls (Hardy), 9 Assists (Aguilar 4), 19 Turnovers, 8 Blocks (Hardy 3), 7 Steals (Fricke 2, Lunde 2).

Records: West Fargo Sheyenne 20-5; Minot 20-4.

