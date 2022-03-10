Fricke, Minot defeat Mustangs

Maggie Fricke, an eighth-grader, scored 29 points for Minot in its 71-63 state Class A quarterfinal win over West Fargo Sheyenne on Thursday.

Fricke had 16 points in the first half, while fellow eighth-grader Leelee Bell netted 14 points for the 20-4 Magicians, who will meet Fargo Davies in the semifinals today at 3 p.m.

Bell pulled down 10 rebounds for Minot to collect a double-double. Mariah Evenson added 13 points in the win for the Majettes, who won despite committing 19 turnovers.

Maya Metcalf poured in 28 points to lead the Mustangs. Peyton Breidenbach added 16 for West Fargo Sheyenne, which committed 17 turnovers.

The Mustangs face Legacy on Friday in a loser-out game.

