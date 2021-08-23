Former manager Paul Molitor 'embracing' return to Twins organization

Paul Molitor's entire life has been devoted to baseball. So much so that he couldn't even watch his teenage son Ben's games without starting to break things down in his mind.

"My instinct is like, 'Yeah, how'd that happen?' Or 'someone needs to tell this guy this,' " Molitor said recently. "It's kind of in my blood."

It always has been, as his journey took him from being a kid growing up in St. Paul with big-league dreams to a Hall of Fame playing career to a long coaching path. The day he walked out of the manager's office in October 2018 at Target Field for the last time, Molitor and members of the Twins front office had already started having conversations about the former Cretin-Derham Hall and University of Minnesota star becoming involved with them again — when the time was right.

The time, Molitor figured, was right last year after taking the 2019 season off, but things broke down when the minor-league season was wiped out because of the pandemic. Talks were rekindled this offseason and Molitor has rejoined the Twins organization as a special assistant, working with coaches and minor-league players in the Twins' system.