A crypto mining company that aims to use renewable energy says it plans to make North Dakota its headquarters and hub for all North American operations. Bitzero announced Wednesday that within three years it intends to build 200 megawatts of data centers in the state and is involved in a joint venture to become an assembly and distribution hub for graphene battery technology. The company says those two proposals alone could represent up to a $1 billion investment. In addition, Bitzero plans tp partner with the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation to buy power from the proposed data center to heat the tribe’s greenhouse project. Although Wednesday’s announcement was made in Fargo, a specific site for the company's headquarters has not been selected.