For Wild, NHL season is a sprint from the start

Boom or bust, this season will be historic for the Wild.

The NHL has never had teams compete solely within their division until now, a specialized setup for 2021 that simplifies the road to the playoffs without easing up on the pressure. And the Wild should sense that urgency as soon as it debuts in the West Division on Thursday against Los Angeles.

"That's the exciting part for the league is that there is going to be some intensity right from the drop of the puck," coach Dean Evason said. "There can be some lulls throughout the season. [But] such that it's a sprint and it's against familiar teams and teams that you have to make ground against in order to give ourselves a chance to be in the playoffs at the end, I think the intensity level will be extremely high because of that."

Aside from feeling like the postseason, the 56-game schedule will look like it.

Teams are playing each other at least twice in a row and sometimes up to four straight games. That'll undoubtedly rekindle rivalries with longtime foes like Colorado and St. Louis that normally compete alongside the Wild in the Central Division, but it should also build new ones. The other teams in the West are Anaheim, Arizona, Los Angeles, San Jose and Vegas -- clubs that are usually based in the Pacific.