For Loons' Molino and Heath, there's no place like Disney World

Midfielder Jan Gregus' curving free kick deflected off a Kansas City player's chest and into the goal in the 92nd minutes. Five minutes later, Molino scored a left-footed goal after second-half sub Raheem Edwards kept the ball in play and directed it to Molino just outside the six-yard box.

"Let's hope Kevin can continue his rich vein of form," Heath said of a player who has torn his knee ACL twice, "because we're certainly going to need a healthy and fit Kevin Molino if we're hoping to achieve all the ambitions we've set for this group."

Molino celebrated the goal -- and victory -- as he always does: By making the sign of the cross on his forehead, chin and cheeks and gesturing a kiss toward the sky.

Back home in Trinidad, his 6-year-old son did the same and added a twist he learned from his father. He pulled off his pajama top -- as his father has done with his jersey -- and twirled while he hopped about in a video clip spread wide on both MLS and Minnesota United's social media.