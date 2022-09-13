 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Football Standings: Sept. 13

  • 0
090322-spt-grid3.jpg

St. Mary's quarterback Tommy Kraljic (14) throws the ball as Bismarck High defenders Luke Dockter (58) and Cole Jahner (6) close in during a game on Sept. 2. 

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

N.D. STANDINGS

CLASS AA

East Region

Team;East;Overall

Fargo Shanley;1-0;3-0

Fargo Davies;1-0;2-1

West Fargo Sheyenne;0-1;2-1

West Fargo;0-1;1-2

Friday, Sept. 16

Fargo Davies at West Fargo

Fargo Shanley at West Fargo Sheyenne

West Region

Team;West;Overall

Legacy;1-0;2-1

Minot;2-1;2-1

People are also reading…

St. Mary’s;2-1;2-1

Mandan;1-1;2-1

Williston;0-1;1-3

Bismarck;0-1;0-3

Century;0-1;0-3

Friday, Sept. 16

Century at Minot

Legacy at Bismarck

Fargo North at St. Mary’s

Williston at Mandan

CLASS A

East Region

Team;East;Overall

Fargo North;1-0;3-0

Valley City;1-0;3-0

Fargo South;1-0;2-1

Wahpeton;1-0;1-1

Devils Lake;1-2;1-2

Grand Forks Central;0-0;3-1

Grand Forks Red River;0-1;1-3

West Fargo Horace;0-2;0-3

Friday, Sept. 16

Fargo North at St. Mary’s

Fargo South at Devils Lake

Grand Forks Red River at Grand Forks Central

Valley City at Dickinson

Wahpeton at West Fargo Horace

West Region

Team;West;Overall

Dickinson;1-0;2-1

Jamestown;0-0;3-0

Turtle Mountain;0-0;0-4

Watford City;0-1;0-4

Friday, Sept. 16

Valley City at Dickinson

Watford City at Jamestown

New Town at Turtle Mountain

CLASS B 11-MAN

Region 1

Team;Region;Overall

Oakes;3-0;4-0

Kindred;3-0;4-0

Central Cass;3-1;3-1

Sargent County;2-1;2-2

Lisbon;2-2;2-2

Linton-HMB;2-2;2-2

Northern Cass;1-2;1-3

Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm;0-4;0-4

Fargo Oak Grove;0-4;0-4

Friday, Sept. 16

Sargent County at Central Cass

Kindred at Northern Cass

Lisbon at Fargo Oak Grove

Linton-HMB at Oakes

Saturday, Sept. 17

Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm vs. Bottineau at Jamestown

Region 2

Team;Region;Overall

Bottineau;4-0;4-0

Thompson;4-0;4-0

Hillsboro-Central Valley;3-0;3-1

Langdon-Edmore-Munich;2-1;3-1

Rugby;1-2;2-2

Park River;1-2;1-3

Harvey-Wells County;1-3;1-3

Carrington;0-4;0-4

Grafton;0-4;0-4

Friday, Sept. 16

Langdon-Edmore-Munich at Hillsboro-Central Valley

Carrington at Grafton

Rugby at Thompson

Harvey-Wells County at Park River

Region 3

Team;Region;Overall

Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison;2-0;4-0

Ray-Powers Lake;2-0;3-1

Minot Ryan;2-0;2-2

Nedrose;1-1;1-2

Des Lacs-Burlington;1-1;1-2

Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central;0-2;2-2

South Prairie-Max;0-2;1-3

Stanley;0-2;0-4

Friday, Sept. 16

Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison at South Prairie-Max

Des Lacs-Burlington at Nedrose

Stanley at Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke County

Saturday, Sept. 17

Ray-Powers Lake at Minot Ryan

Region 4

Team;Region;Overall

Dickinson Trinity;2-0;4-0

Beulah;2-0;3-1

Bowman County;2-0;3-1

Shiloh Christian;1-1;3-1

Hazen;1-1;2-2

Killdeer;0-2;1-3

Southern McLean;0-2;1-3

Heart River;0-2;0-3

Friday, Sept. 16

Heart River at Dickinson Trinity

Beulah at Southern McLean

Hazen at Killdeer

Bowman County at Shiloh Christian

Beulah at Southern McLean

CLASS B 9-MAN

Region 1

Team;Region;Overall

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion;1-0;4-0

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood;1-0;3-1

Hankinson;0-0;3-1

Richland;0-1;1-3

Tri-State;0-1;0-4

Friday, Sept. 16

Richland at LaMoure-Litchville-Marion

Tri-State at Hankinson

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood at Maple River

Region 2

Team;Region;Overall

Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg;1-0;4-0

Maple River;1-0;3-1

Enderlin;0-0;1-3

Hatton-Northwood;0-1;1-3

Griggs-Midkota;0-1;0-4

Friday, Sept. 16

Hatton-Northwood at Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood at Maple River

Griggs-Midkota at Enderlin

Region 3

Team;Region;Overall

Cavalier;1-0;4-0

Larimore;1-0;3-1

North Border;0-0;2-2

Nelson County;0-1;3-1

Midway-Minto;0-1;0-3

Friday, Sept. 16

Cavalier at Larimore

North Border at Nelson County

Four Winds at Midway-Minto

Region 4

Team;Region;Overall

North Prairie;1-0;4-0

New Rockford-Sheyenne;1-0;2-2

North Star;0-0;2-2

Four Winds;0-1;2-2

Benson County;0-1;1-3

Friday, Sept. 16

North Star at North Prairie

Benson County at New Rockford-Sheyenne

Four Winds at Midway-Minto

Region 5

Team;Region;Overall

New Salem-Almont;2-0;4-0

Kidder County;1-0;1-3

Central McLean;1-1;3-1

South Border;0-1;3-1

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter;0-2;2-2

Friday, Sept. 16

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter at New Salem-Almont

Kidder County at South Border

Central McLean at Grant County-Flasher

Region 6

Team;Region;Overall

Grant County-Flasher;2-0;2-2

Hettinger County;1-0;2-2

Beach;1-1;2-2

Hettinger-Scranton;0-1;1-3

Richardton-Taylor-Hebron;0-2;0-4

Friday, Sept. 16

Central McLean at Grant County-Flasher

Hettinger-Scranton at Richardton-Taylor-Hebron

Beach at Hettinger County

Region 7

Team;Region;Overall

St. John;2-0;2-2

Westhope-Newburg;1-0;3-1

Dunseith;0-0;1-3

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood;0-1;0-3

Towner-Granville-Upham;0-2;0-3

Friday, Sept. 16

Towner-Granville-Upham at Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood

St. John at Dunseith

Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn at Divide County

Region 8

Team;Region;Overall

Divide County;3-0;4-0

Tioga;2-0;3-0

Berthold;0-0;1-3

Surrey;0-1;1-2

Alexander;0-2;2-2

Parshall;0-2;0-4

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Tioga at Berthold

Friday, Sept. 16

Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn at Divide County

Saturday, Sept. 17

Surrey at Tioga

6-MAN

Team;Overall

Center-Stanton;3-1

Trenton;2-2

White Shield;1-1

Drayton;0-1

Friday, Sept. 16

Center-Stanton at White Shield

INDEPENDENT

Team;Overall

Standing Rock;3-0

New Town;1-3

Thursday, Sept. 16

New Town at Turtle Mountain

Saturday, Sept. 17

Standing Rock at Pine Ridge, S.D.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sheriff: Brothers' dispute led to triple murder-suicide in northeast North Dakota

Sheriff: Brothers' dispute led to triple murder-suicide in northeast North Dakota

Authorities say a dispute between two brothers led to a triple murder and suicide last month in a North Dakota wheat field. Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier said autopsy results and evidence at the scene suggests 59-year-old Robert Bracken killed his brother, his own son and a third man before shooting himself on Aug. 29. The dead included Bracken’s 64-year-old brother Richard Bracken; Robert’s 34-year-old son, Justin Bracken; and 56-year-old Douglas Dulmage. The Brackens had been working the harvest for Dulmage in his field south of Cando. Hillier says an investigation found that Robert and Richard Bracken had been in a dispute “which had been escalating for a week or more” before the shootings.

3 burned workers recovering from North Dakota oil rig explosion, fire

3 burned workers recovering from North Dakota oil rig explosion, fire

Federal, state and local investigators in northwest North Dakota are looking into the cause of an oil rig explosion and fire that sent three workers to the hospital. The crew members were taken to a burn center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The well site in Mountrail County is owned by Chord Energy, which said the three contract workers are in stable condition. The blast and fire happened Friday night near Stanley. According to authorities, the fire was contained to the site location. Emergency crews from Stanley and New Town were among those responding to the scene.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News