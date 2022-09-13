Football Standings: Sept. 13

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
N.D. STANDINGS
CLASS AA
East Region
Team;East;Overall
Fargo Shanley;1-0;3-0
Fargo Davies;1-0;2-1
West Fargo Sheyenne;0-1;2-1
West Fargo;0-1;1-2
Friday, Sept. 16
Fargo Davies at West Fargo
Fargo Shanley at West Fargo Sheyenne
West Region
Team;West;Overall
Legacy;1-0;2-1
Minot;2-1;2-1
St. Mary’s;2-1;2-1
Mandan;1-1;2-1
Williston;0-1;1-3
Bismarck;0-1;0-3
Century;0-1;0-3
Friday, Sept. 16
Century at Minot
Legacy at Bismarck
Fargo North at St. Mary’s
Williston at Mandan
CLASS A
East Region
Team;East;Overall
Fargo North;1-0;3-0
Valley City;1-0;3-0
Fargo South;1-0;2-1
Wahpeton;1-0;1-1
Devils Lake;1-2;1-2
Grand Forks Central;0-0;3-1
Grand Forks Red River;0-1;1-3
West Fargo Horace;0-2;0-3
Friday, Sept. 16
Fargo North at St. Mary’s
Fargo South at Devils Lake
Grand Forks Red River at Grand Forks Central
Valley City at Dickinson
Wahpeton at West Fargo Horace
West Region
Team;West;Overall
Dickinson;1-0;2-1
Jamestown;0-0;3-0
Turtle Mountain;0-0;0-4
Watford City;0-1;0-4
Friday, Sept. 16
Valley City at Dickinson
Watford City at Jamestown
New Town at Turtle Mountain
CLASS B 11-MAN
Region 1
Team;Region;Overall
Oakes;3-0;4-0
Kindred;3-0;4-0
Central Cass;3-1;3-1
Sargent County;2-1;2-2
Lisbon;2-2;2-2
Linton-HMB;2-2;2-2
Northern Cass;1-2;1-3
Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm;0-4;0-4
Fargo Oak Grove;0-4;0-4
Friday, Sept. 16
Sargent County at Central Cass
Kindred at Northern Cass
Lisbon at Fargo Oak Grove
Linton-HMB at Oakes
Saturday, Sept. 17
Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm vs. Bottineau at Jamestown
Region 2
Team;Region;Overall
Bottineau;4-0;4-0
Thompson;4-0;4-0
Hillsboro-Central Valley;3-0;3-1
Langdon-Edmore-Munich;2-1;3-1
Rugby;1-2;2-2
Park River;1-2;1-3
Harvey-Wells County;1-3;1-3
Carrington;0-4;0-4
Grafton;0-4;0-4
Friday, Sept. 16
Langdon-Edmore-Munich at Hillsboro-Central Valley
Carrington at Grafton
Rugby at Thompson
Harvey-Wells County at Park River
Region 3
Team;Region;Overall
Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison;2-0;4-0
Ray-Powers Lake;2-0;3-1
Minot Ryan;2-0;2-2
Nedrose;1-1;1-2
Des Lacs-Burlington;1-1;1-2
Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central;0-2;2-2
South Prairie-Max;0-2;1-3
Stanley;0-2;0-4
Friday, Sept. 16
Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison at South Prairie-Max
Des Lacs-Burlington at Nedrose
Stanley at Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke County
Saturday, Sept. 17
Ray-Powers Lake at Minot Ryan
Region 4
Team;Region;Overall
Dickinson Trinity;2-0;4-0
Beulah;2-0;3-1
Bowman County;2-0;3-1
Shiloh Christian;1-1;3-1
Hazen;1-1;2-2
Killdeer;0-2;1-3
Southern McLean;0-2;1-3
Heart River;0-2;0-3
Friday, Sept. 16
Heart River at Dickinson Trinity
Beulah at Southern McLean
Hazen at Killdeer
Bowman County at Shiloh Christian
Beulah at Southern McLean
CLASS B 9-MAN
Region 1
Team;Region;Overall
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion;1-0;4-0
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood;1-0;3-1
Hankinson;0-0;3-1
Richland;0-1;1-3
Tri-State;0-1;0-4
Friday, Sept. 16
Richland at LaMoure-Litchville-Marion
Tri-State at Hankinson
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood at Maple River
Region 2
Team;Region;Overall
Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg;1-0;4-0
Maple River;1-0;3-1
Enderlin;0-0;1-3
Hatton-Northwood;0-1;1-3
Griggs-Midkota;0-1;0-4
Friday, Sept. 16
Hatton-Northwood at Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood at Maple River
Griggs-Midkota at Enderlin
Region 3
Team;Region;Overall
Cavalier;1-0;4-0
Larimore;1-0;3-1
North Border;0-0;2-2
Nelson County;0-1;3-1
Midway-Minto;0-1;0-3
Friday, Sept. 16
Cavalier at Larimore
North Border at Nelson County
Four Winds at Midway-Minto
Region 4
Team;Region;Overall
North Prairie;1-0;4-0
New Rockford-Sheyenne;1-0;2-2
North Star;0-0;2-2
Four Winds;0-1;2-2
Benson County;0-1;1-3
Friday, Sept. 16
North Star at North Prairie
Benson County at New Rockford-Sheyenne
Four Winds at Midway-Minto
Region 5
Team;Region;Overall
New Salem-Almont;2-0;4-0
Kidder County;1-0;1-3
Central McLean;1-1;3-1
South Border;0-1;3-1
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter;0-2;2-2
Friday, Sept. 16
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter at New Salem-Almont
Kidder County at South Border
Central McLean at Grant County-Flasher
Region 6
Team;Region;Overall
Grant County-Flasher;2-0;2-2
Hettinger County;1-0;2-2
Beach;1-1;2-2
Hettinger-Scranton;0-1;1-3
Richardton-Taylor-Hebron;0-2;0-4
Friday, Sept. 16
Central McLean at Grant County-Flasher
Hettinger-Scranton at Richardton-Taylor-Hebron
Beach at Hettinger County
Region 7
Team;Region;Overall
St. John;2-0;2-2
Westhope-Newburg;1-0;3-1
Dunseith;0-0;1-3
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood;0-1;0-3
Towner-Granville-Upham;0-2;0-3
Friday, Sept. 16
Towner-Granville-Upham at Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood
St. John at Dunseith
Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn at Divide County
Region 8
Team;Region;Overall
Divide County;3-0;4-0
Tioga;2-0;3-0
Berthold;0-0;1-3
Surrey;0-1;1-2
Alexander;0-2;2-2
Parshall;0-2;0-4
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Tioga at Berthold
Friday, Sept. 16
Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn at Divide County
Saturday, Sept. 17
Surrey at Tioga
6-MAN
Team;Overall
Center-Stanton;3-1
Trenton;2-2
White Shield;1-1
Drayton;0-1
Friday, Sept. 16
Center-Stanton at White Shield
INDEPENDENT
Team;Overall
Standing Rock;3-0
New Town;1-3
Thursday, Sept. 16
New Town at Turtle Mountain
Saturday, Sept. 17
Standing Rock at Pine Ridge, S.D.