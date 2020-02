Like and follow The Bismarck Tribune on Facebook for a chance to win free tickets to the 50th anniversary Bismarck Tribune Sports Show.

One winner will receive four three-day passes to the Sports Show, which will be held Friday through Sunday at the Bismarck Event Center.

The event features the DockDogs Diving Competition, presentations from pro anglers Zach Axtman, Ted Takasaki and Bernie Keefe, a Kids Adventure Zone and more.

We will announce a winner on Wednesday on our Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0