John Bollinger is excited about bringing the best of the best to Bismarck.

The Bismarck Larks are less than two weeks away from hosting the Northwoods League Great Plains All-Star Game at Municipal Ballpark.

“It’s awesome,” Bollinger said. We’re so fortunate with all the support our teams has gotten, selling out so many games. To be able to bring something like this to town and be able to showcase the level of talent in the league, all of the top guys all in one place at one time. We’re excited. We’re trying to make it something special.”

The Northwoods League is hosting two all-star games for the first time with Traverse City hosting the Great Lakes game next week. On July 31 and Aug. 1, the Great Plains will converge on Bismarck. On Monday, July 31, the Larks will host the Great Plains Home Run Challenge, with the Great Plains All-Star Game on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The Larks will have five players on the Great Plains West roster – second baseman Nick Oakley, shortstop Ben Rosengard, outfielders Jackson Beaman and Jack Herring and pitcher Brad Helton were selected for the team, chosen by team field staff and media contacts.

“We haven’t been in the winning category, but we have one of the best offenses in the Northwoods League,” Bollinger said. “Oakley is hitting .400, Beaman is leading the league in homers, Herring is having an all-around great season at the plate. These guys are really special. It’s very cool. I can’t wait for the fans to have an opportunity to see it.”

Oakley, a junior from California-Santa Barbara, is hitting .393 through 20 games, with six doubles, three triples, two homers and 11 RBIs. Rosengard, a Rice junior, is batting .301 with three doubles, one triple, three homers and 22 RBIs.

Beaman’s 10 homers are tied for the league lead. The Missouri sophomore is hitting .292 with nine doubles, two triples and 37 RBIs. Herring, a freshman at Rollins College, ranks third in the NWL in batting (.355) and has scored 29 runs in 31 games. He has nine double and seven homers, driving in 31 runs.

Helton, a sophomore at Metro State in Denver, is 1-1 with one save in 13 appearances. In 31.1 innings, he has struck out 30 batters.

The Mankato MoonDogs have 10 players to lead the West roster, including Kolby Kiser (Southwest Minnesota State), who has a 2.04 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 25.1 innings.

The Duluth Huskies have seven players to lead the East squad, led by Michael Halquist (Minnesota-Crookston), who is hitting .352 with nine homers and 41 RBIs.

Dale Varsho of Eau Claire will manage the East, while Willmar’s Freddy Smith manages the West.

Beaman will compete in the Home Run Challenge, which will be a different format than fans are used to seeing in the Major League All-Star festivities. It will include a head-to-head, inning-by-inning format. A dueling pianos musical and comedy act will also be featured on Monday night.

The Tuesday night game will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU, allowing the Larks to show off the ballpark and the community.

“We wanted the Bismarck-Mandan community to be able to see and event like this,” Bollinger sad. “So many people are like, the Larks are fun but they’re always sold out. This is a special event, the tickets aren’t involved in season packages. There are still tickets available for both nights. People can go online or walk up on the day of the games and get tickets. We’d love to get it sold out and have one of the best all-star games in Northwoods League history.

“It’s not cheap to host it. We want to show off Bismarck-Mandan. We’re bringing a lot of players, a lot of front office people, a lot of parents coming in. They can check out the community. We’re hoping our fans can show how well they support baseball in Bismarck-Mandan.”

Northwoods League

Great Plains all-Star Game rosters

East

Catchers – Camden Ross, Eau Claire, fr., Western Kentucky; Dylan King, La Crosse, fr., North Carolina; Cole Ketzner, Thunder Bay, jr., South Alabama.

First base – Ryan Nagelbach, Eau Claire, jr., Illinois-Chicago.

Second base – Ben North, Rochester, fr., Creighton.

Third base – Calyn Halvorson, Duluth, Utah Valley.

Shortstop – Michael Halquist, Duluth, jr., Minnesota-Crookston.

Infielder – Dylan O’Connell, Eau Claire, fr., Central Arizona.

Designated hitter – Brandon Compton, Duluth, fr., Arizona State.

Outfielders – Joshua Duarte, Duluth, jr., Georgetown; Kimo Fukofuka, Rochester, soph., San Jose State; Cole Hill, Waterloo, jr., Stephen F. Austin; Kasen Wells, Duluth, fr., Texas A&M; Reed Latimore, Eau Claire, jr., Alabama-Birmingham; Travis Chesnutt, Thunder Bay, jr., Texas A&M.

Right-handed pitchers – Will Lavin, Rochester, jr., Western Illinois; Tony Pluta, La Crosse, fr., Arizona; Daniel Willie, Rochester, sr., Montreat College; DJ Burke, Duluth, jr., Texas State; Isaiah Katz, Eau Claire, soph., Wisconsin-La Crosse; Aaron Savary, Waterloo, fr., Iowa; Chaney Trout, Waterloo, jr., Eastern Illinois; Sam Skarich, Waterloo, fr., Southeastern CC.

Left-handed pitchers—.Austin Humphres, Duluth, fr., Arizona State; Will Droll, Thunder Bay, soph., Pittsburgh; Jake Gebb, La Crosse, jr., California-Riverside.

West

Catchers – Ari Armas, Mankato, soph., San Diego; Drey Dirksen, Willmar, jr., Augustana.

First base – Kip Fougerousse, Mankato, jr., Evansville.

Second base – Nick Oakley, Bismarck, jr., California-Santa Barbara.

Third base – Kyle Payne, Willmar, jr., Northeast Nazarene.

Shortstop – Ben Rosengard, Bismarck, jr. Rice.

Infielders – Jackson Hauge, St. Cloud, jr., Minnesota State-Mankato; Stone Miyao, Willmar, jr., Hawaii; Tanner Recchio, Minnesota, HS senior, St. Thomas.

Designated hitters – Brendan Hord, Mankato, jr., Evansville; Kevin Fiter, Willmar, soph., California State-Northridge.

Outfielders – Kai Roberts, Mankato, jr., Utah; Max Williams, Mankato, fr., Florida State; Jackson Beaman, Bismarck, soph., Missouri; Drew Woodcox, Minot, jr., Texas Tech; John Nett, St. Cloud, jr., Kansas; Jack Herring, Bismarck, fr., Rollins College.

Right-handed pitchers – Kolby Kiser, Mankato, jr., Southwest Minnesota State; Joshua Dykhoff, Minnesota, fr., Minnesota-Crookston; Derrick Smith, Mankato, fr., North Carolina State; Piercen McElyea, St. Cloud, jr., Tarleton State; Tommy Gross, St. Cloud, jr., Creighton; Brad Helton, Bismarck, soph., Metro State (Denver); Grant Garza, Mankato, jr., Tarleton State; Chris Rofe, Willmar, sr., Mount Marty.

Left-handed pitchers – Cade Lommel, St. Cloud, jr., Creighton; Caleb Strack, Mankato, jr., Iowa; John Lundgren, Mankato, sr., Illinois; Mason Olson, St. Cloud, jr., Brigham Young.