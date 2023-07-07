Few can spin a baseball yarn like Larks manager Will Flynt.

Thursday night offered the perfect opportunity.

Scheduled to host La Crosse at 6:35 p.m., the game was delayed more than two hours after the Loggers' bus broke down en route to Bismarck. It was a first in Flynt's time in the Northwoods League, which dates back to 2019.

"In my time it's never happened, knock on wood. We gotta leave next week," said Flynt, praising the Larks bus providers. "Harlow's is great. They do an awesome job for us."

Flynt's playing career spanned continents and countries across multiple decades, but Bismarck has become like a second home to the Californian with a personality to match America's largest state.

"I mean, look at this place. It's 7 o' clock. We're not sure what time we're going to start and there's already a bunch of people here having a good time," Flynt said. "I love Bismarck. This is a great place, man."

Flynt's fourth year running the Larks has seen a lot of lineup juggling and trying to get the pitching right. Bismarck has been among the highest-scoring teams in the Northwoods League all season. The pitching has been hit and miss and fluid.

"I still need a couple more arms. They don't have to throw 95. Just throw strikes, we're gonna catch it," he said. "Every year you have challenges. Some come out of left field and punch you in the face, but that's OK. I don't get worked up about it. These are kids. They're young, still learning, not just in baseball, in life."

A case in point was Thursday's 21 year-old starter Ty Howry, the son of former major league reliever Bobby Howry, who will make one more start next week before returning home to get married.

Alec Danen will be here all summer and then beyond. The Larks' innings leader (29 1/3) has committed to the University of Mary and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Flynt is a big fan of Tanner Spencer, head coach of the Marauders.

"Tanner's a great dude. Tanner's one of my favorite coaches, but it's tough here with the snow and the weather, but he does a really good job," Flynt said. "I think Danen's going to do really well there."

Carter Rost, an All-American at BSC a few years back, is done for the season with the Larks and is headed to Cumberlands in Tennessee. Rost had found is form of late.

Jonny Lowe, another son of a major leaguer (Sean Lowe), left after a scoreless six-inning start with elbow soreness. He threw 18 innings overall.

Ryan Bourassa, another former BSC star and All-Summit League performer at South Dakota State, has an outside chance of being drafted this week. The right-handed strikeout machine from West Fargo had 14 Ks in 6 innings with the Larks.

"I'm hoping he gets drafted, but at least signed. Ry-Bo's a pro. Someone's just gotta give him a shot," Flynt said.

Flynt fully expects outfielder Jake Simons to get drafted this weekend. Simons hit 14 homers at D-I California State Northridge in the spring.

"The kid doesn't say a word, but people follow him. He's a leader," Flynt said. "He's getting drafted, I fully expect that. Been great to have him here. He's amazing."

Flynt said the same about infielder Nick Oakley, from UC Santa Barbara. Oakley is hitting .373 in 51 at bats.

"Oakley's played amazing. I love that kid. Great leader, too," Flynt said.

Oakley and shortstop Benjamin Rosengard have been a rock solid keystone combination. Rosengard's college career has been spent at Rice, but he won't return there. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

"Ben's phenomenal. He's made one bad play all year," Flynt said. "He needs a school. Purdue's gonna be here tonight. Whoever gets him is getting a terrific player."

Rosengard has hit at the top of the lineup all season, hitting .304 with a pair of homers and four stolen bases.

Brock Kleszcz (.371, 3 HR, 35 AB) and Jack Herring (.333, 2 HR, 14 RBI, 57 AB) have been productive all summer for the Larks, who are averaging nearly seven runs per game.

Flynt looks beyond the numbers, though.

"We have great kids. I love these guys. They come out ready to play, they want to be here. We're having fun. They listen. They work. It's great," Flynt said. "Are we going to win? I don't know. I think so. There's been a lot of good stuff happening. It's been fun."

The Larks, 2-0 in the second half and 18-18 overall, are home all weekend, hosting La Crosse again tonight before St. Cloud comes to town Saturday and Sunday.

"Our fans, the host families, John (Bollinger) and everybody with the Larks, this is an awesome place to be, man," Flynt said. "I look forward to coming to the ballpark every day. Why wouldn't you? This isn't work. This is a blast."