FCS playoffs in jeopardy after Big Sky moves football season to spring

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Big Sky Conference announced on Friday it is moving its football season to the spring.

The Big Sky's decision means it's likely there will be no FCS playoffs this season. The NCAA ruled earlier this week that 50% of teams would have to play in order for their to be a championship tournament in any sport. The Big Sky has 13 teams spread from Montana to California and Arizona, among other states.

On Thursday, Greg Madia of the Daily News Record reported James Madison University has delayed the start of practice. JMU was attempting to play a season after the Colonial Athletic Association suspended the fall season last month.

Schools such as North Dakota State and the University of North Dakota of the Missouri Valley Football Conference still could opt to play their seasons. Bison players are scheduled to open practice tomorrow.

NDSU has won eight of the last nine FCS championships and was an overwhelming No. 1 selection in the preseason FCS polls.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3