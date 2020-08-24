Fantasy football provides distraction for players, fans

There are also considerations when it comes to more complicated leagues like keeper and dynasty leagues, where players’ contract terms may be up for debate in a shortened season, along with the draft order for the following year, which is usually set by teams’ records the previous season.

The right solution to this seems to be that there are no wrong answers as long as everyone agrees on the terms before the season. Leaving these tasks to the middle of the season could cause chaos and slanted agendas for rule changes based on how teams are doing in the standings.

“The awful answer nobody wants is, it depends on the league,” said Jeff Hicks, who works for multiple fantasy websites. “It’s something that has to be done before all players are picked in any drafts. It has to be decided by everybody, which is another hole to dig out of, because nobody is going to want to agree 100 percent. It’s always a lot of effort to figure out.”

As is anything in fantasy football. That’s part of its charm -- chasing the feeling of compiling the perfect roster to lord over your friends, to claim for a whole year that you’re better than they are. Coronavirus is threatening to snatch that away, but Charchian said the effort is still very much worth it, perhaps now more than ever.

“It has always been an incredibly inexpensive distraction from regular life …” Charchian said. “Fantasy has always been this incredibly engaging force. That’s why it has done nothing but grow for 30 years. We love to play. It’s the ultimate sports distraction, and who doesn’t need a distraction from the headlines more than America right now?”

