Fall sports season canceled for University of Mary, other NSIC members

  Updated

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, with 16 member schools including the University of Mary, has canceled the 2020 fall sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision allows for winter sports season training to begin Nov. 27, with competition beginning Jan. 1.

U-Mary teams impacted are football, men's and women's cross country, volleyball and women's soccer.

“While I’m disappointed with this necessary outcome, I want to be clear that this decision has been made to best ensure the health and safety of everyone involved in Marauders Athletics,” University of Mary Athletic Director Dale Lennon said in a statement Thursday.

