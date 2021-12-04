Our community is invited to purchase many kinds of cookies at Faith's annual cookie walk, 1402 E Ave C, Bismarck. Also for sale will be specialty items such as krumkake, rosettes, breads, craft items. Doors open at 9 am on Saturday, December 11th, 2021
Faith Lutheran Church's COOKIE WALK
