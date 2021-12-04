 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Faith Lutheran Church's COOKIE WALK

  • 0

Our community is invited to purchase many kinds of cookies at Faith's annual cookie walk, 1402 E Ave C, Bismarck. Also for sale will be specialty items such as krumkake, rosettes, breads, craft items. Doors open at 9 am on Saturday, December 11th, 2021

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mandan man faces drug charge

Mandan man faces drug charge

Authorities have arrested a Mandan man they say had 68 fentanyl pills in his car and told them he’d sold thousands of pills in recent months.

Longtime homeowner unable to find her original deed

Longtime homeowner unable to find her original deed

Q: My mother bought her home in 1968 but doesn’t remember where the title or deed is. She has the release of mortgage paperwork. Is this the same thing as her title? What documents do we need to put the property into her living trust?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News